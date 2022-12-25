patrick star russell wilson
Nickelodeon
Sports

Even Patrick From ‘SpongeBob’ Roasted Russell Wilson After A Horrible Interception

It is hard for Russell Wilson’s first season as a member of the Denver Broncos to go any worse. Having said that, things might have hit a new low on Christmas Day during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, as Wilson threw an abysmal interception to Bobby Wagner and got absolutely roasted by Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon’s broadcast of the game.

The pick itself is bad enough — Wilson does not see Wagner, his longtime teammate with the Seattle Seahawks, basically standing in the middle of the field. Wagner barely moved from where he stood pre-snap, and yet Wilson decided to fire a ball right near him in an effort to complete a pass to his tight end, Greg Dulcich.

This happened while Patrick, SpongeBob’s lovably dumb neighbor who lives under a rock, was providing play-by-play on the Nickmas Game. After the pick, Patrick decided to crack a joke at the former Pro Bowl signal caller’s expense based on the let Russ cook meme.

“That’s not what he wanted to cook!” Patrick said. Even Noah Eagle got in on the fun and said that Russ “burnt whatever he was cooking.”

It is hard to describe this as anything other than the low point of Russ’ tenure in Denver. This will, of course, change if Cosmo and Wanda from The Fairly OddParents clown him later in the broadcast.

