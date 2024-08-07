The track and field events at the 2024 Olympics have been nothing short of spectacular. The combination of a fast track and the lack of dominant favorites in many (but not all) events has led to some thrilling finishes at Stade de France.

For Team USA, it’s been an Olympics of incredible comeback wins. It started with Noah Lyles’ incredible kick in the final 40 meters of the 100 to win gold by .005 seconds in a photo finish, and was continued by Cole Hocker running down the field in the final 100 of the men’s 1500 race to win a shocking gold for the Americans. On Wednesday night, the cardiac kids were at it again, this time in the men’s 400 as Quincy Hall made the final turn in fourth and looked gassed, but somehow was able to dig deep and made an unbelievable charge down the final 100 to pass everyone and win gold at the line.

NEVER doubt Quincy Hall. 😱 A EPIC comeback to win 400m GOLD!

It was the fastest race in Olympics history, as five men ran sub-44, with Hall somehow turning it on and fighting through the pain to pass everyone on his way to gold. Hall spends that last 100 meters in Tom Cruise mode, arms pumping, trying to get absolutely everything out of his body, and even if it wasn’t the prettiest form it was incredibly effective as he earned yet another gold for Team USA on the track.