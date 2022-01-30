tom cruise nfl playoffs
Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Themed Promo For Bengals-Chiefs Will Have You Hyped For The AFC Championship

Senior Sports Writer

Championship Sunday has finally arrived in the NFL, with the Bengals headed to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and the 49ers in L.A. to face the Rams in the NFC Championship game at 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox.

With the Super Bowl on NBC this year, these are the two biggest games of the season for Fox and CBS, and they treated them as such, with big-time promos and wall-to-wall coverage like a mini-Super Bowl. CBS tapped into their broader Paramount family for a Bengals-Chiefs hype video starring Tom Cruise delivering a Top Gun themed promo that is about as good as it gets, with the Top Gun: Maverick star waxing poetic about football, America, and chasing greatness.

Sometimes the cross-promotions in these pieces can feel forced, but a game featuring Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow getting the Top Gun treatment feels about as natural as it can get. I would love to know how much football Tom Cruise actually watches because I feel like it is either absolutely none or he is a maniacal fan and there is no chance of anything in between. Whatever the case, the man is a pro’s pro and after watching this hype video we are very ready for kickoff (and the new Top Gun movie which is sadly still a few months away).

