The San Francisco 49ers have not figured out how to get wins against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in two of the last five Super Bowls, including a thrilling Chiefs comeback last season. On Sunday, the 5-0 Chiefs rolled into Levi’s Stadium to face the 3-3 Niners, who were in need of a big win to build some confidence that this team can get back to a championship level.

That did not happen, as Brock Purdy had a rough afternoon against Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, tossing three interceptions, and eventually the dam broke on the other side of the ball with the Chiefs pulling away to a 28-18 win. Throughout the game, things were chippy in the Super Bowl rematch, and with the Niners down 16 points in the final minutes, Chiefs defensive back Bryan Cook got into it with the last person on the Niners roster any sane person would try to fight, Trent Williams.

Cook threw a little punch to Williams helmet while the big man was on the ground that the refs naturally did not see, but what they did see was the All-Pro tackle stand up and drill Cook with a much stronger punch to the helmet.

Trent Williams has been ejected after this. pic.twitter.com/CDBu1hRUeu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2024

Williams was hit with a 15-yard penalty and ejected after the refs separated the two teams as they came together, which wasn’t really a huge deal with the game effectively over barring a true miracle. As Tom Brady points out on the broadcast, messing with Trent is not the best idea, and Cook probably got lucky all he got was clocked upside the helmet. As always, I must note, it’s a bit funny when guys punch each other in the helmet as you’re far more likely to injure your hand than the person you’re punching, but Williams is one of the few guys in the league who can probably do some real damage clubbing someone upside the head even with a helmet on.