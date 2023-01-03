UFC President Dana White and his wife, Anne, have both issued statements following a New Year’s Eve altercation inside a Cabo San Lucas nightclub in which Anne strikes Dana in the face, and Dana retaliates with a slap of his own.

White spoke with TMZ after the altercation, acknowledging what he’s said over the years that there’s no excuse for “a guy to put his hands on a woman,” and admitted he is embarrassed by the situation.

“This is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed — but it’s also one of those situations that right now we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now,” White said.

“I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they’re going to say and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it.”

In a separate statement provided to TMZ, Anne echoed Dana’s sentiments.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before,” Anne said. “Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

On Tuesday morning, former ESPN personality Dan Le Batard followed the release of the video by questioning how coverage of the incident will be handled considering ESPN’s relationship with the UFC.

"If it happened with (Roger) Goodell or an owner do you imagine it would be quiet? Because I don’t.” – Dan reacts to damning video of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife and asks why the coverage from ESPN hasn't been louder. 📺 https://t.co/2PUJOuFHx8 pic.twitter.com/wDp4CBGvii — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 3, 2023

As of this writing, ESPN has written about the incident, but has not commented on how the incident will impact the relationship between the two organizations.