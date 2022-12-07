von miller
Bills Star Von Miller Is Out For The Season Due To A Torn ACL

The Buffalo Bills’ push for the Super Bowl this season will not include their best pass rusher. According to Bills coach Sean McDermott, Von Miller will miss the remainder of the year after a surgery to correct an injured lateral meniscus revealed that he actually suffered a torn ACL when he went down with a knee injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

As laid out by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the imaging that the team did on Miller’s knee injury did not show a torn ACL. When he went under the knife to get his meniscus repaired, that was when it was determined that he actually tore the ligament in his knee.

Miller had previously been placed on the injured reserved with his knee injury, but the hope was that he would be able to return in time for the postseason. Now, Buffalo will go into the stretch run with perhaps their two best defensive players, as All-Pro safety Micah Hyde was ruled out for the year in September due to a neck injury.

The Bills acquired Miller during the offseason in a trade with the Denver Broncos and immediately agreed to a lucrative 6-year contract extension. He accrued eight sacks in 11 games this year.

