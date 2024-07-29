The Best Brands To Buy For The Second Half Of Festival Season 2024

Welcome to Style Watch, your one-stop shop for the best streetwear and apparel to hit the internet. Coachella, Bonnaroo, Gov Ball, Stagecoach, EDC… Lollapalooza is this freaking weekend. Meaning that festival season is at its halfway point, if not a tad further. And if you’ve got plans to make it out to any festivals in August, you’re going to need to show up in your best fit. If what we saw in the first half of the festival season is any indication of what is trending right now, expect a lot of cowboy-inspired outfits with a healthy dose of Y2K influenced looks in August. And of course ever-green festival clothes like breezy retro short-sleeves, shorts, lingerie as outerwear, boots, and a whole lot of accessories. To help guide you look festival-ready, we’ve curated a selection of individual pieces and new collections from some of our favorite brands. Let’s dive in! Hiroshi Kato — The Wrench Dobby Stripe (Orange Ace) Price: $198 If you’re looking for that Hawaiin shirt vibrancy and laid-back vibe, but want something a bit more slim flit and flattering, Hiroshi Kato’s got your back. The Wrench Dobby Stripe in Orange Ace sports a 100% cotton build with wood Catseye buttons, a slim cut, a retro orange striped design, and that classic high-quality construction and attention to detail that you expect from the brand. Even from afar, the shirt looks detailed and intricate Pick up the Hiroshi Kato Wrench Dobby Stripe here. Petal & Pup — Cecilia Off Shoulder Romper Price: $59 If you’re looking for that quick and easy outfit to wear during the in-between times of your festival nights, Petal + Pup’s romper is a perfect fit. With its off-shoulder cut, it’s cute and playful enough that you’ll still look dressed up, without all the fuss of more complicated pieces that you’ll be wearing on the festival grounds. The romper features a flattering silhouette, short sleeves, and adjustable elasticized waistband, and a cotton and polyester build. Pick up the Petal + Pup Cecilia Off Shoulder Romper here. Auralee — Linen Silk Tweed Half Sleeved Shirt Price: $284.21 Believe me when I say this — at a music festival in the middle of summer, linen is your best friend. The heat at your average summer music festival greatly limits what you can wear unless you like to wear a thick layer of sweat. So do yourself a favor and get some linen. Yes, it’ll wrinkle easily, but it’s a breezy fabric that comes pretty close to wearing nothing, which will keep you cool and looking your best.

A great option for a dope linen piece is Auralee’s Linen Silk Tweed Half Sleeved Shirt. The shirt is constructed from a blend of 95% linen and 5% silk and sports a loose-fit with oversized elbow-length sleeves and a vibrant red color. Pick up Auralee’s Linen Silk Tweed Half Sleeved Shirt here. Princess Polly Palladia Pu Jordy Corset Price: $53 Princess Polly’s Palladia Pu Jordy Corset strikes a perfect balance between cute and sexy (it’s really colorway dependent) and will look great for all sorts of different aesthetics, from cowgirl-influenced to something more gritty and grungey. The corset top features a slim-fit with a rayon/PU build with polyester lining, a plunging neckline, and a halter-style neck. The piece may look leather, but it’s totally faux and is certified PETA-approved vegan. If you’re not feeling the black, there is also a white rendition, as well as taupe and burgundy, each with their own distinct vibe which speaks to the versatility of this piece. Pick up the Princess Polly Palladia Pu Jordy Corset here. Spier & Mackay — Tobacco Linen Dress Shirt Price: $68 Once again, linen is your friend and if you’re looking for something a bit less high-end than the Auralee piece, Spier & Mackay will get you the look and the high quality, at a much more affordable price.

The Tobacco Linen Dress Shirt features 100% linen build, long sleeves with one-button rounded cuffs, and double breast pickets with button flap closures (which is great for holding necessities if you don’t want to be weighed down by a wallet). The shirt is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and ideal for festival weather. Where it open during the tie time for a breathable layered look and button-up at night to instantly elevate your festival wear to after-party elegance. Pick up the Spier & Mackay Tobacco Linen Dress Shirt here. Bluebella — Marseille Wired Basque Black Price: $94 Lingerie as outerwear is definitely a look, but it doesn’t always work. The key to making it pop off is not skimping on the quality, you’re going to have to treat this like you would any staple piece in your wardrobe. And that means spending more money on stuff you aren’t going to find in the lingerie section of the big box mall stores. London-based Bluebella is a great option that gives you that high-end look without the astonishing price enjoyed by brands like Agent Provocateur. Our pick for festival wear is the Marseille Wired Basque, it features luxurious embroidered details, adjustable straps and is underwired. The design is peak Madonna and it looks great when paired with a jacket and pants. Pick up the Bluebella Marseille Wired Basque here. Giant Vintage — ALLSORTS Seafoam Colorful Y2K Sunglasses Price: $28 Get that trendy Bayonetta look with these Y2K-inspired deadstock vintage sunglasses from ALLSORTS. The lenses sport full UV protection with a narrow diameter and an eye-catching seafoam colorway that is going to elevate your Y2K retro-futurist fit.

Pick up the Giant Vintage ALLSORTS Seaform Colorful Y2K Sunglasses here. Gentle Monster x Jennie “Jentle Salon” Collection Price: Varies Black Pink’s Jennie has teamed up with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster for a collection of adorable sunglasses that’ll complete your festival look. The collection, which features seven different frame styles in multiple colors, sport a light and cute aesthetic complete with various charms — bows, heart stones, stars, bejeweled bears — for an extra level of customization. Black Pink doesn’t have any festival dates this year, but we’re sure the massive group’s influence will still be felt. Check out the Jentle Salon Collection here. Supreme x Nike Spring 2024 Collection Price: Varies Supreme has teamed up with the brand’s greatest collaborator, Nike, as part of their Spring 2024 drop. As usual, all the bases are covered here, the new collection features everything from tops to hoodies, to sweatpants, to shorts and accessories all bearing Nike’s coveted swoosh branding and Supreme’s undeniable elevated-streetwear aesthetic. There is no specific standout piece for us, the whole collection is worth checking out and it all functions are perfect festival wear.

Shop the Supreme x Nike Spring 2024 Collection here. Spell — Classic Straight Leg Jean Price: $209 If you’re going for that cowboy(girl) look this year, you’re going to need a good pair of straight leg jeans, so allow us to point you in the direction of Spell’s Classic Straight Leg Vintage Black jean. The pants are made from true-to-size non-stretch rigid denim (the real thing) with a wide leg cut, high waist fit, and slightly cropped length which will help put some emphasis on your footwear. Pick up a pair of Spell’s Classic Straight Leg Jean here. Patagonia — Men’s Baggies (5”) Price: $65 It’s not the most glamorous choice, but if you’re hitting up any music festival this year you’re going to need a pair of shorts, and Patagonia’s classic Baggies are some of the best. The shorts feature a mesh liner and double as swim trunks (which is perfect if you’re hitting up Splash House) with a nylon build made from 100% postconsumer recycled nylon made from fishing nets. The fit is relaxed with an elastic waistband, fits true to size, and comes in over 10 different colors for ultimate customization. Pick up the Patagonia Men’s Baggies here. Boohoo — Chiffon Sheered Lace Up Top Price: $21 Simple, flirty, and breezy, Boohoo’s sheer Chiffon Lace Up Top looks tailor-made for festival season 2024. The top features chiffon fabric (perfect for festival weather) with a front lacing system, spaghetti straps, and a ruffled neckline. There is a lot of versatility in this piece, whether you’re pairing the piece with something tailored and sleek, or doubling-down on the summer vibes and going with simple shorts or straight-leg jeans. The top drops in a white or black colorway. Best of all, the top is currently 40% off, making this an even easier pickup. Pick up the Boohoo Chiffon Sheered Lace Up Top here. Carhartt WIP — Aviation Pant (Dollar Green)

Price: $135

2024 is the year of cargo pants and if you’re looking for something that is fashionable and functional, you’re not going to find a brand that fits that bill quite like Carhartt WIP. Carhartt is the OG workwear brand and was doing the utilitarian aesthetic before it was hot in streetwear. The Aviation Pant sorts a cargo silhouette constructed from Columbia ripstop cotton, with a slim fit low-rise silhouette that widens at the thighs and sports an adjustable waist and double-layer paneling at the knee. The pants are available in six muted colorways but our favorite is the Dollar Green. Pick up the Carhart WIP Aviation Pant here. Urban Outfitters x Maiou Collection — UO Exclusive Billie Liquid Mini Dress Price: $75 All fourteen pieces in the UO Maiou Collection are ideal festival fashion. The collection consists of corsets, mesh dresses, and pants in form-fitting shapes that flatter. A stand-out piece from the collection is this Billie Mesh Dress, which features a mini-dress cut, pullover style, and a swirling Y2K-inspired print over a stretch sheer mesh build. The dress is available in both Lavender and Yellow Multi colorways with a size run of XS-XXL. If you’re not feeling the mini dress we also love the Moni Stamp Mesh Micro Skirt and its matching Peri Stamp Corset, the various baby tees, and the Low-Rise flare pant for that breezy desert vibe. Pick up the UO Exclusive Billie Liquid Mini Dress here or shop the full collection here. Jacquemus — La Chemise Jean Les Sculptures The Bathers Bowling Shirt Price: $490 A bowling shirt that actually looks good? I thought it wasn’t possible (sorry to the people who like to dress like Charlie Sheen and Paulie Walnuts) but Jacquemus has done it with its Bathers bowling shirt. The shirt features a 100% viscose build with a relaxed fit, boxy oversized sleeves, engraved mother-of-pearl buttons and a fine art print.

For a shirt, it’s on the pricey side, but it’s meant to be a statement piece, and with its elegance and high-end detail, it looks the part. Pick up the Jacquemus Bathers Bowling Shirt here. CLOT x sacai Women’s Blouson (Green) Price: $1401 We felt it was fitting to close out this year’s festival style guide with a high-end statement piece, and nothing is hitting us quite like CLOT and sacai’s intricate blouson jacket. The jacket sports a 100% silk build (hence the price) with Japanese construction, cupro lining and a polyester filling, with a zip-up closure adorned by elegant bows, ribbed cuffs, and hem, and intricate graphic details throughout. The price is steep but it’s the sort of piece that becomes a staple of your personal wardrobe and has a life that extends well past this year’s festival season. Pick up the CLOT x sacai Women’s Blouson here. EDITOR’S PICK: Dandy Del Mar — The Seine Rib Tank (Shell) Price: $59 This is a nice venture into sexy style from the typically laid-back Dandy crew. This tank is simple and straight forward but the lines are perfect, as is the fit and quality. Meaning that you can style it with accessories and stay looking good all night (we know how cheap fast fashion pieces can droop after a few hours of partying).

For what it’s worth, the skirt in the photo above is also Dandy del Mar and the two play wonderfully together. Pick up the Dandy Del Mar Seine Rib Tank here. EDITOR’S PICK: Oscar x Frank — Ambassador/Dark Tort Price: $150 I love this brand — their sunnies are so stylish and just modern enough, while still conjuring a certain vintage Hollywood aesthetic. Moreover, the hardware on these — the screws, arms, etc. — is solid and screams “quality.” That’s what you want from sunglasses after all, quality that lasts. Pick up the Oscar x Frank Ambassador/Dark Tort sunglasses here. EDITOR’S PICK: Oscar x Frank — Piru Sand/Cola Photochromic Price: $200 We never include the same brand twice… but we made an exception for these. I mean… look at the opacity blended with ever so slightly irregular coloring. It’s cool as all hell.