Jared Muros Looks Back On The Best Streetwear Fits He Saw In 2023

It’s 2024 and Jared Muros is already out here in the streets, profiling the world’s most fashionable people, running toy drives and clothing giveaways, and vibing with the people. We’ve profiled this self-made fashion icon, musician, model, casting director, interviewer, and content creator (Muros does everything, that’s literally his Instagram bio) before and found that, of his many talents, perhaps top among them is his unique way of penetrating into the person behind the look. You can tell a lot about someone’s personality in the way they dress and Muros nails that in his interviews. Let us be clear here, we don’t mean the clothes you wear or the brands you represent — anyone can buy a brand — we’re talking about the way you style it. The way people consciously (or subconsciously) express themselves through fashion. Muros can spot that in a second, which is why his best content sees him interfacing with the most stylish people he finds on the streets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by jared muros (@jaredmuros) 2023 saw Muros’ star rise rapidly. He did a shoot with Adidas and launched his own EmoInion backpack and it’s taken him to a lot of places, from his hometown in Los Angeles to New York City Fashion Week, San Francisco, Miami, Paris, and more. Next year, Muros plans on continuing his travels, taking things to Europe, Japan, Toronto and Mexico. “Traveling the world, looking at all the different outfits and the styles people have to offer has been an eye-opening experience for what I do, not just culturally, but fashion-wise. Everywhere is so different,” says Muros. So to check the pulse on what people are wearing around the world as the new year gets kicking in full, we hit up Muros to look back on 11 of his favorite fits of 2023 and provide some brief commentary about what makes them work. Let’s dive in!