Welcome to Style Watch, your one-stop shop for all the best apparel drops of the season. While spring and summer are easily our favorite seasons for living, when it comes to dressing, nothing beats the late fall. Layer-able clothes, jackets, warm autumnal colors — what’s not to love about this season? It’s the one time of year when we can utilize our entire wardrobe, as it’s not too prohibitively warm or cold (depending on where you live), allowing us to wear just about anything. But if you ended up spending spring and summer trading in some winter staples at the thrift store or dropping them off at Goodwill, you’re going to need a wardrobe refresh this December. We’ve got you! For this list, we’re focusing on unique collections and collaborations. Think pieces that are going to stand out and make a statement, rather than typical basics. We’re going to assume when it comes to those simple wardrobe staples, you’re covered. Here are all our favorite fall collections and pieces to get you across the holidays and into “deep winter.” Let’s dive in. Supreme x The North Face Fall 2024 Collection Price: Varies Supreme and The North Face collaborations always pop off, and this new Fall 2024 collection is no different. For this link-up, we’re getting a lot of fall and winter staples, like the down-insulated water-resistant Nuptse Jacket, a dope waterproof but breathable Mountain Jacket, and dual-branded hoodies. Like most Supreme drops, these pieces are generally released in three eye-catching colorways. Outside of the outerwear, the collection also includes graphic t-shirts and wool beanies. The full collection officially launched on October 17th, so if you want first dibs on the best colorways, we suggest you shop sooner rather than later. Shop the Supreme x The North Face Fall 2024 Collection here. Cherry Los Angeles x Oracle Red Bull Racing Collection Price: Varies The LA-based handmade fashion and apparel brand Cherry Los Angeles has hooked up with Oracle Red Bull Racing for a special collection that celebrates the team’s Austin Grand Prix debut. The capsule collection features a small set of staples inspired by ‘80s race car graphics and fashion, including a dual-branded Varsity Jacket, a Henley sweatshirt, hoodies, racing pocket tees, and of course, five-panel hats. It wouldn’t be track fashion without a five-panel!

Where this collection really shines is in its attention to detail. Each piece features a heavy use of embroidered elements and luxurious branding to really drive-home the handmade aspect of these pieces. That’s Cherry Los Angeles’ superpower, and we’re happy to see it used in full force for this small collection. Shop the Cherry Los Angeles x Oracle Red Bull Racing Collection here. Levi’s x McLaren Racing Price: Varies It looks like racing season has totally taken over fall fashion! Levi’s has teamed up with the McLaren Formula 1 racing team for a retro-inspired capsule collection that sees some of Levi’s staple designs get the moto-treatment. The Full collection features a mix of men and women’s sized apparel including graphic tees, hoodies, accessories, jackets, and of course, jeans. The legendary 501 gets several different washes, but the real draw is the McLaren Racing Speed Jeans, which are a remix of the Levi’s Baggy Dad Fit, offering a tight waist with a baggy, loose fit throughout the legs. The jeans feature rubberized-co branding and embroidered details along the leg. Other highlights include the McLaren-branded Trucker, and cropped Speed Trucker jacket. Shop the Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection here. Fruity Booty Plum Long Sleeve/Shorties Price: $93 (Long Sleeve) / $62 (Shorties) If you’re looking for the cutest loungewear to get you through these cooler, autumn months, look no further than the London-based brand Fruity Booty, and its new Plum Long Sleeve Shorties set.

Available in the XS-XL size run, this plum-colored set is made from soft dead stock knit with a viscose, polyester, and elastane build. It’s ideal loungewear but also stylish enough to wear outdoors, assuming you live in a warm enough environment, like So-Cal, Florida, or the southern states. Pick up the Fruity Boot Plum Long Sleeve and Shorties here. Stüssy Holiday 2024 Collection Price: Varies As far as we’re concerned, Stüssy’s Holiday 2024 Collection wins the best apparel drop of the season! This extensive collection is all about layer-ables, offering winter-wear staples like insulated puffers and jackets, shearling, wool and pants sets, overshirts, and sweaters. If it’s designed to be layered, Stǔssy’s new collection has you covered. But what we love most about this collection is its versatility. The pieces are a mix of casual and more dressed-up designs, offering a little bit of everything for all your end-of-year outings. The Stüssy Holiday 2024 Collection launches on October 18th. Shop the collection here. Editor’s Pick: Dandy Del Mar — The Tropez Jacquard Shirt — Scallop Stripe Price: $119 This is a bit of a tweener but… I live in Southern California. You need these sorts of “cozy but airy” items in the wardrobe. Plus, if a shirt is comes earth tones, I consider that wearable until Jan 1.

This shirt is nicely cut, drapes well because of weight of the fabric, and is velvety to the touch. If you’re doing the “Cali Cowboy Creative Director” look, pair it with a wool-lined work jacket. Once you’re inside, it pairs perfectly with jeans. Pick up the Dandy Del Mar Tropez Jacquard Shirt in Scallop Stripe here. Editor’s Pick: Pas Une Marque Double Cream Bomber Jacket Price: $420 This is the ultimate bomber for this time of year. It braces you against the wind and can pair with a hoodie if you need to layer up. Moreover, it’s sheen-enough to look stylish and show out a little but the earth tones keep it feeling classic. The zipper is heavy duty and the detail work reflects the quality of the jacket’s construction. This is too flashy to wear daily. But it’s the perfect stylish date jacket for a cool but not frigid December night or really any time this season you want to look stylish-yet-relatively-casual. Pick up the Pas Une Marque Double Cream Bomber Jacket here. Editor’s Pick: Madewell — The 1991 Straight-Leg Jean Price: $148 These jeans are the classic cut of your first pair of jeans. In their stone-wash variety, they feel very early 1990s. In the darker denim look, they just feel classic. Regardless of color, Madewell—ugh, this is so dumb but also deserved—makes stuff well. Their board shorts last a ridiculously long time. These jeans do the same. They are built to last, be worn, and refind their shape in the wash.

Style-wise, I own the lighter-wash pair and they’re the best “pair with a hoodie and some fresh sneakers” pair of jeans in my arsenal. Pick up the Madewell 1991 Straight-Leg Jean here. Editor’s Pick: Madewell — Denim Western Easy Shirt Price: $59.99 Sorry to go back to the California Cowboy well, but if that’s part of your style, this shirt is essential. It’s sturdy enough to actually be a workshirt and cut and textured for going out. It looks cool from afar and up close and it looks even better with some patina of wear. This is one of those shirts that kids will be buying at vintage shops in a decade or two. It’ll certainly last and the style endures. Pick up the Madewell Denim Western Easy Shirt here. Editor’s Pick: Adidas Samba XLG Price: $110 My favorite pair of shoes released in 2024, full stop. They’re taller and puffier and… more refined than traditional Sambas, while maintaining the silhouette.

This one currently looks sold out but the Puma tracksuit game has certainly been upped with this collab. It's roomy — like the Wales Bonner Adidas collabs — and the cable-knit pattern on the fabric is so stylish that I actually wore it to the Uproxx Sound + Vision gala. When you can wear a tracksuit to a gala that's one stylish-ass track suit. Pick up the PUMA x Palomo T7 Jacket here. Editor's Pick: Taylor Stitch — The Fisherman Shawl Cardigan Price: $248 This sweater will last me my whole life. And it fits perfectly. I'll comb it from time to time and one day it will maybe get a tiny hole and someone will put a picture of it on on their Pintrest "quiet luxury" board. It's got that feel — luxurious, expensive — while still being low-key enough to wear daily.