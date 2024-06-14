SNX: This Week’s Best Sneakers, Feat. The Return Of The AF-1 Linen, AJ-4 Oxidized Green, New NOCTAS & More

Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week things are slowing down a bit. We have a short drop list but as has been the case with this entire year, it’s still unbelievably strong. Jordan heads have a lot to look forward to including the women’s exclusive AJ-1 Black and Gorge Green, and the new Jordan 4 Oxidized Green. Those are dope releases, no doubt, but it’s what else is dropping this week that has be most hyped. Namely, the return of the AF-1 Linen. The sneaker was first dropped as a Japanese exclusive before KITH brought it stateside a few years ago. If you weren’t able to cop a pair during the re-release, you’ve got another chance this week. But those aren’t the only highlights of the week, we’ve got a couple more pairs that we’re sure you’d love to empty your wallets over. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneakers. Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG Black and Gorge Green Price: $140 Looking for a bold Jordan 1 colorway that are sure to demand attention when you walk into a room? Look no further than these Black and Gorge Green Jordan 1s. Featuring a low-profile silhouette, this Jordan 1 sports a luxurious leather build with a cracked leather Swoosh in a strong four-color design. The sneaker features a white midsole with a green upper and black leather panels, while crimson red accents adorn the laces, outsole, and branding. I’m not sure there is a colorway that indicates we’ve slipped into the summer season more than this one. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG Black and Gorge Green is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Force 1 Low Linen Price: $135 It was hard to put this list together this week because I don’t think a single release holds a candle to the Air Force 1 Linen. This colorway first dropped as a Japan exclusive in 2001 and since then it has been one of the most coveted colorways of the AF-1. We even included it in our Greatest Air Force 1 Colorways of all time!

The sneaker sports a leather upper in light tan with Pink accents at the Swoosh and outsole. It’s simple but looks amazing. I’d say good luck on drop day, but I sincerely hope you catch an L and I pick up the W. Because of that, I probably won’t be so lucky. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Linen is set to drop on June 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike NOCTA Air Zoom Drive Black Price: $165 You all still Drake fans? We’re kidding of course, there is nothing wrong with being a Drake fan, but lets be real, the most vital thing Drake has done lately has been his work with Nike. He’s taking the Kanye route, fading out of musical relevance and focusing on shoes. Hopefully his entire career doesn’t take the same trajectory. Again, we’re kidding, I’m sure Drake will release a huge song soon and the whole world will forget how thoroughly Kendrick embarrassed him. All of that to say is the new Black NOCTA Air Zoom Drive is pretty cool! The sneaker sports a mixed textile and leather upper with an exposed zoom air bag at the heel and reflective underlays. The leather is used sparingly, ensuring the sneaker is lightweight and easy to travel in. The Nike NOCTA Air Zoom Drive Black is set to drop on June 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $165. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 4 Oxidized Green Price: $215 The greatest Jordan silhouette — that’s right, I said it — is getting a new colorway! The Oxidized Green features a clean white leather upper with Oxized Green accents throughout and metallic eyelets. I love the combo of white and green but if I had one gripe about this design it would be those metallic eyelets. Would that stop me from wearing a pair if I was lucky enough to cop? Not a chance. The Air Jordan 4 Oxidized Green is set to drop on June 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance MADE in UK 1500 Vintage Sport Price: $249.99 A classic straight from the late ‘80s, the M1500 makes a return via New Balance’s MADE in UK studio. The 1500 sports a mesh and pigskin suede body with synthetic overlays, leather foxing at the heel, and ENCAP midsole cushioning.

To emphasize the late ‘80s vibe, this sneaker sports a classic off-white, navy, and red colorway with a slightly aged outsole for a lived-in look. This might just be the best sneaker to come out of NB’s Made in UK studio all year. The New Balance MADE in UK 1500 Vintage Sport is set to drop on June 13th at 9:00 AM PST for a retail price of $249.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. New Balance MADE in UK 991v2 Vintage Sport Price: $259.99 If you’re not feeling the vintage vibes of the 1500 let’s flash forward more than a decade to the 991. First released in 2001, this sneaker exudes new millennium vibes and sports a pigskin suede and mesh upper with synthetic overlays, thick rope style laces and an ENCAP midsole outfitted with ABZORB SBS pods for a comfortable step. This sneaker utilizes the same colorway as the 1500 but with less emphasis on the navy accents, and an added dose of NB grey. The New Balance MADE in UK 991v2 Vintage Sport is set to drop on June 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $259.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy Light Green/Dark Green Price: $139.99 (Light Green/Dark Green) The Italy-based luxury streetwear brand Stone Island is again teaming up with New Balance for a modernized build of the late ‘80s classic, the 574. The sneaker sports a mixed upper that combines a polyester ripstop upper with nubuck overlays and a rubber outsole, with polyester terry lining, and reflective details throughout.