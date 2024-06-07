Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. June is off to a great start regarding sneaker drops, this week we’re just shy of the full list of 10. Now that we’re halfway through the year we can sit back and reflect on the year in sneakers and it’s been a strong one so far. Almost every week this year sneakerheads have been hit with some pretty hard decisions. There are just too many great drops to cop. This week brings a couple of notable brand collaborations including Nike and Di’Orr Greenwood as well as Converse and Carhartt Wip. On the non-collab front we’ve got new Nike Air Force 1s, New Balance’s latest 990v4, new LeBrons and Kobes, and what is obviously the highlight of the week — the Air Jordan 6 Reverse Oreo. There are a lot of great sneakers to get to, so let’s jump into the best drops of the week, and where to buy them. Nike SB Dunk Hi Decon x Di’Orr Greenwood Turquoise Blue and Firewood Orange Price: $145 Nike has linked up with Di’Orr Greenwood for rich and colorful take of the SB Dunk. Born and raised in the Diné Bikéyah Navajo Nation, Greenwood pays tribute to the artistic community of her upbringing with a sneaker that combines the rich colors and celestial interests of that community. The sneaker features a plush suede upper with a colorblock design, custom insoles, and reflective celestial details across the Swoosh and toebox. With all its intricate details, it’s the sort of design that you can really get lost in. The Nike SB Dunk Hi Decon x Di’Orr Greenwood Turquoise Blue and Firewood Orange is out now for a retail price of $145. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Converse CONS x Carhartt WIP CTAS Pro

Price: $100

Converse as teamed up with Carhartt WIP for a workwear take on the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star Pro. The sneaker sports triple-stitched detailing for

added durability, a two-tone design, and suede paneling. The durable rebuild is made with functionality in mind. Designed to handle all the abuse that comes with skateboarding along with the elastic tongue straps for a more secure fit, CX foam sockliner cushioning, and extra grippy CONS traction rubber outsole. Rounding out the design are co-branded details throughout, and a classic Carhartt colorway. The Converse CONS x Carhartt Wip CTAS Pro is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse CONS x Carhartt WIP One Star Academy Pro Price: $95

If you’re not feeling the Chuck Taylor, Converse’s second most popular sneaker, the One Star, is also getting the Carhartt treatment. Like the All-Star, this sneaker features triple-stitched detailing, co-branded logos, the same three-tone colorway, and a fit that has been optimized for street skating. The Converse CONS x Carhartt WIP One Star Academy Pro is out now for a retail price of $95. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Force 1 Black Price: $140 If you’re in the market for an all-black AF-1, now is your chance to cop a fresh pair. What sets this one apart from other AF-1s is the perforated leather upper. That should drop the weight of the sneaker just a bit, while providing an airier fit that is perfect for the rising temperatures of summer. Rounding out the design are vibrant Royal Blue insoles. The Nike Air Force 1 Black is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike LeBron XXI Metallic Gold Price: $210 LeBron and Nike linked up with The Shop for a special Metallic Gold take on the LeBron 21. The sneaker takes inspiration from the ripples and fabric of a velour durag with a brilliant shimmering Metallic Gold upper with black and white accents, with a zebra pattern outsole. The sneaker rides on a Zoom Air unit for a bouncy fit. It’s an interesting design for a basketball sneaker, it looks elevated, refined, and luxurious, and yet you could play ball in a pair. That can’t help but remind us of the concept of the Air Jordan 2. Which is our way of saying, the Air Jordan 2 is still underrated and was ahead of its time! The Nike LeBron XXI Metallic Gold is set to drop on June 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Kobe 4 Protro Girl Dad Price: $190 This is, what, the sixth or seventh Kobe drop of the year? Keep ‘em coming Nike! As the name would suggest, this is a Kobe 4 for Girl Dads. The phrase is printed on the inner tongue and was inspired by the bond between the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. It’s a bit bittersweet, like all of the Kobe releases this year.

The sneaker is dressed in a bicoastal green upper that matches the color of one of Kobe’s favorite meanies and sports a mix of premium materials across its build. Rounding out the design are chrome heel clips and an icy outsole. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro Girl Dad is set to drop on June 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Lime Green Price: $160 If last week’s Royal Blue Vomero 5 wasn’t doing it for you, how are you feeling about Lime Green? The sneaker exudes summer vibes with its bright green mesh upper and synthetic black-to-white overlays. Over the tongue is a bright pink stripe and pink insoles, which are a nice touch and point of contrast against the upper. Reflective details at the heel and toe are rounding out the design, for enhanced night visibility. Though let’s be honest, everything about this design enhances visibility, you couldn’t miss these sneakers if they tried! The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Lime Green is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Hi Lite With Deep Ocean Price: $209.99 Yo Nike, take note of what New Balance is doing. This is how you do lime green! This 990v4 comes out of NB’s Made in USA line and sports a white mesh upper with faded lime suede overlays, over an off white midsole with touches of black at the outsole and branding.