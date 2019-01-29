For Street Style Inspiration, Follow These Skaters On Instagram

Updated January 28th, 2019

Fashion has long been obsessed with skateboarding, with the preoccupation increasing over the past few years. Every season, authentic gear is dragged from skate shops into fashion spaces. Biting streetwear style isn’t anything new. There have been posers in Thrasher hoodies for decades and it won’t stop anytime soon. But skaters being signed with major modeling agencies and the collaborations between legit high fashion brands and streetwear labels is part of a much more modern type of remixing.

When it comes to true skate style, it’s always best to look to the athletes who are actually riding. Thanks to Instagram, you can keep up with skaters in real time, instead of having to wait for a monthly mag. Here’s the best part: skaters don’t use Instagram the way that calculated influencers do. There are no #OOTD posts. Instead, their accounts are curious hybrids of average social media user detritus and extreme skate YOLOness. They show tricks but also blanket their accounts with pictures of their crew, the people they are dating, and their families. Very few of the shots are professionally composed, save on accounts of skaters who are also visual artists. Instead, followers get raw style.

The following rippers have a steez worth biting.

Ben Nordberg

Ben Nordberg is a controversial addition to the list. On one hand, he’s an obvious choice because he is a pro-skater and a signed model with IMG. On the other, his modeling work has made a lot of other riders question whether Nordberg can even be considered a skater anymore. A UK native, Nordberg earned a spot on the elite Flip team (Bob Burnquist is a pro member of the team, which is important because he’s a God), and he is sponsored by brands like Spitfire, Thunder, and Filament Brand. Although his appearance is totally propelling his modeling career, it would be a mistake to overlook the impact of his skate style. Known for his relaxed rides, Nordberg is completely laid back when he does his tricks — his mien displaying the same indifference one expects on models striding the runway.

In the past, his Instagram account leaned more toward the influencer side of the genre than the pro-skater one, as it featured him in a lot of black and white shots relaxing with big-name models or wearing high-end fashion brands rather than riding his board. But lately, he has been posting primarily skate videos, so fans looking for tricks will be satisfied.