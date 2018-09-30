These Candids From Life Is Beautiful In Vegas Will Give You Epic FOMO

09.30.18 1 hour ago

Magic Barkan


We live in an era when straight up everything needs to be examined. Political systems? National leadership? Whether or not we’re actually living in a simulation?

Question everything. No idea is sacred. But when someone says, “Vegas party” — well, that’s one phrase you don’t have to scrutinize. You know it’s true. Vegas never goes medium.

The Life is Beautiful festival is Las Vegas has become known as an absolutely epic four day weekend, the likes of which only the City of Sin can pull off. It’s epic in scale, eclectic in nature, and broad in what it has to offer. It’s a music fest, sure, but the culinary and art aspects have begun to draw their own crowds.

But what really makes Life is Beautiful pop, above all things, are the people. Everyone is having fun; everyone is hyped — it’s a recipe for an awesome weekend (and a cracking hangover).

This year, we sent photographer Magic Barkan to the desert to see what he could capture. He came home with photos that revel in the pure hedonism and unbridled joy that is Life is Beautiful. Check them out below!

Magic Barkan

Magic Barkan

Magic Barkan

Magic Barkan

Magic Barkan

Magic Barkan

