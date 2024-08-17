Welcome To SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Is your wallet still feeling the pain from last week’s deluge of sneaker drops? That’s probably for the best because this week is a complete 180 from last’s. Our minimum for publishing SNX is five sneakers. If we can’t put together a list of five, there probably aren’t any worthwhile drops, and if there is one it deserves its own breakout article.

In the history of SNX, that has only happened one time near the end of the year, a time that is generally barren for great sneaker drops. It almost happened this week too. Luckily, we were able to put together a list of five. Are all five going to blow you away? No, but we’re confident that each sneaker in this list will have its fans. Let’s dive in and hope that things start looking up next week.

Converse Shai Weapon

Price: $140

A small list of current basketball players can lay claim to the title of “most stylish,” and while we won’t debate who best deserves that title today, a contender for the crown is definitely Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And a stylish player needs a stylish pair of shoes, enter the Converse Weapon Shai, Gilgeous-Alexander’s take on the legendary Weapon.

The Shai features a white leather upper with crinkled details at the collar in faded purple, CX foam cushioning, a grippy rubber outsole, and a slightly aged midsole. It’s elegant, refined, and classic.

The Converse Shai Weapon is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair at Converse.

New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Reflection

Price: $199.99

Fans of the 990v6 rejoice! The silhouette is getting a lot of attention this week and kicking it all off is this Made in USA design in a clean “Reflection with Marblehead” colorway. This sneaker features premium construction with a mesh upper adorned with pigskin suede and synthetic overlays and reflective details throughout. The sneaker rides on a lightweight cushion-heavy ENCAP midsole.