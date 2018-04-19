The Freshest Supreme Drops Of The Day

Supreme/Lacoste/UPROXX

Ladies and gents, boys and girls, it’s that time again: Supreme drop day. Supreme drops new hotness every week, and super fans are always on the edges of their seats to see what’s next from the urban brand. Supreme is never specific about exactly what will drop, we just get to know that something will be landing with the sound of a million hypebeasts shuffling into line. Fans are critics alike are looking to catch whatever falls every Thursday (Saturday, if you’re in Japan).

This week, Supreme has finally stopped teasing us and released items from its Lacoste collaboration…which promptly sold out almost immediately. However, all hope is not lost — you still might be able to secure some items from the Lacoste online store Friday before your 4/20 celebration (Saturday for Lacoste’s e-stores in Asia), or you can try to snag a few things from a reseller like Stadium Goods.

To save you a little time online, we’re showing you the hottest five pieces that dropped today.

1. Supreme/Lacoste Wool Varsity Jacket

Supreme/Lacoste

In three colors – peach, navy, and black, the wool varsity jacket in today’s drop features embroidered hybrid Supreme/Lacoste patches on the front and back, a full zip closure AND snaps. Varsity jackets are perfect for the last cold snaps of the spring season, and this drop is just in time to still be dope when winter rolls back around later this year.

2. Supreme/Lacoste Velour Track Suit

Supreme/Lacoste

Velour is officially back in style, and like we told you before, track suits are back, as well. In a combo of the two hottest, newest, oldest trends, velour track suits are a part of today’s Supreme/Lacoste drop, with a half-zip top and zippered pockets, featuring a waistband rib, an embroidered Supreme logo on the left sleeve and embroidered Lacoste logo on the left chest. The pants – sold separately – feature an embroidered Supreme logo on the left pant leg and an embroidered Lacoste logo on the right hip. The pants and jacket come in black, white, orange, teal, and light maroon.