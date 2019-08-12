The Best Streetwear On Display At This Year’s X Games

Ashley Osborn

It’s a question that fills us rabid festival-goers with anxiety anytime we’re venturing into uncharted waters: “Just what the hell am I supposed to wear to this thing?” Music festivals are the easiest to nail, since we can always safely turn to the most iconic example — Woodstock. Cos-playing as your favorite 60s icon or taking cues from hippie-indebted fashion are safe bets at just about any music fest, but anything out of the realm of music is a toss-up.

Should you wear butt-cheek exposing short-shorts and silky opened shirts with headbands to the local food festival? Maybe not, unless you want to stick out — in which case, do you!

What if we’re talking about something like the X Games? With Diplo and the Wu-Tang Clan playing and superstars of the action sports world competing, the fest hits most of the major drivers of the modern streetwear scene. The results are festival vibes with a little more emphasis on active functionality. To give you a sense of the style at last weekend’s event in Minneapolis, we collected photos of the best looks on display. As with anything in the world of style, confidence is the key. Feel yourself and just about any look can work.

