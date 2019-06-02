Getty Image

Are we in the golden age of the music festival? It really feels that way, at least when it comes to availability. Pretty much no matter where you are in the world, the odds are strong that you’re within driving distance of a world-class event that’s ready to host you and foster your fondest summer memories.

Now that the warmer months are upon us, festival season is in full swing, and all across the planet, there are awesome shows being put on virtually all the time. Whether you’re in Chicago, San Francisco, or Barcelona, there’s probably something great going on very soon in your area, so let’s look at some of the best examples. We’ve compiled a list of ten of the best fests happening this summer, and it offers plenty of compelling reasons to leave the house for a weekend.

The best part is that there are still great ones beyond this list (Firefly, Pitchfork, Osheaga, and Mo Pop come to mind, for instance), but the list below is a great place to begin your summer planning.

Lollapalooza (August 1-4)

Lollapalooza

Simply put, Lollapalooza is one of the world’s biggest fests. Consequently, the lineup is always packed with top-tier talent, and there’s no doubting that that’s the case this year. Atop the poster for the Chicago event are Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, and J Balvin. If you want star power, you got it. Otherwise, local cuisine, stunning skyline views, and a host of aftershows make this one of the best events in the world.

Governors Ball (May 31 to June 2)

Governors Ball

The Randall’s Island Park fest is a relatively new entrant in the major music fest category, with its inaugural event being held in 2011. It hasn’t taken long for the festival to establish itself as one of the country’s finest, though. There’s plenty of love in this year’s lineup, including Kacey Musgraves, Tyler The Creator, Nas, Lil Wayne, The 1975, and plenty more.