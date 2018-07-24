Under Armour Launches A UA ICON Curry 5 Sneaker Design Contest

Under Armour

When it comes to Stephen Curry, most people think of an amazing, almost unreal basketball player living a charmed life. But fashionistas and sneakerheads alike have had good reason to see him differently. Ever since his first pair of “dad shoes” was released, Steph has been seen as kind of a sneaker-deal-gone-wrong (except for the boatloads of cash he was paid). In the summer of 2018, things are finally starting to go right — with the latest designs and colorways from Under Armour (probably a result of their team listening to consumer criticism). As UA fights to get its huge Steph investment on track, they’re experimenting by letting buyers “hack the system,” allowing them to submit their own UA ICON Curry 5 sneaker designs for a chance to show the world how they’re “wired different,” just like the shoe line’s namesake.

The contest, called “Hack of the Week,” consists of four rounds (three to go), where participants will submit their designs via the UA website and UA ICON judges will select the two semifinalists with the highest-scoring submissions. Judgment will be based on the aesthetic of the design, the creativity of the design description, and the designer’s ability to match the theme — tying into how he/she is wired different. Whoever receives the highest number of votes in an Instagram poll on @UABasketball’s Instagram story will move on to the final. The public will vote via @UABasketball’s Instagram Story on which of the four finalists deserve the grand prize.

“Hack of the Week” is open to US and Canadian candidates ages 13 and up who have an Instagram account, and remaining entry periods are as follows:

7/30 – 8/5 (Judging 8/6 – 8/12)

8/13 – 8/19 (Judging 8/20 – 8/26)

8/27 – 9/2 (Judging 9/3 – 9/9)

If you ever had an issue with the designs offered from your favorite player, now is the perfect time to be the change you wish to see in your shoes.