The first popular tracksuit took off in 1967 and it started a fashion revolution. Athleticwear had always been a thing, but the tracksuit presented something new — a way for people to seamlessly transition between relaxation and exercise. Stylish enough to wear outdoors, and comfortable enough to wear at home, the tracksuit invented the concept of athleisure. And over the next 50 years, athleisure went from a sporty niche sub-culture to the look of the golden age of hip-hop, influencing streetwear in the process until the late 2010s and early 2020s, when it became the dominant fashion trend.

There is no doubt that when it comes to modern fashion, comfort is king, and athleisure is such a powerful trend that even if you don’t self-identify with the fashion movement, you undoubtedly own a number of athleisure pieces in your wardrobe. While athleisure has come in all sorts of different fits and silhouettes throughout its 50+ year history, when the style became a household name in the 2010s it had a clearly defined look — tight, form-fitting, and flattering.

But an interesting trend started bubbling up across fashion in recent years as styles became more relaxed, roomier, and more obscuring for the first time since the ‘90s. Right now, the dominant look in modern fashion, streetwear or otherwise, is baggy. So what is athleisure, a fashion movement known for its sleek silhouettes to do? Simple, the answer is to go baggy, and Under Armour’s Unstoppable Collection is leading the way.

The Unstoppable Collection is an extensive set of athleisure staples with a few pieces that lean comfortably into the baggy aesthetic. We’re here to highlight the best pieces and why you need to pick them up to level up your wardrobe.

Women’s UA Unstoppable Fleece Wide Leg Pants

Price: $100

The UA Unstoppable Fleece Wide Leg Pants feel like a future classic. Made from smooth premium double-knit fleece, these pants pack all the tech-focused functionality you expect from modern athleisure, like moisture-wicking quick dry material, and stretch fabric, but it’s presented in a loose full cut that looks wonderfully modern.

Dropping in a classic white or black material, these fleece pants look simultaneously comfortable and stylish enough that if they popped up in a futuristic music video, we wouldn’t bat an eye.

Men’s UA Unstoppable Vent Cargo Pants

Price: $120

Sleek, tech-focused, and stylish, UA’s Unstoppable Vent Cargo Pants attack two burgeoning trends at once: baggy fits, and the resurgence of cargo pants.