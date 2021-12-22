2021 has been all about hurrying up to slow down. Racing to the end of the year to finally enjoy that cup of nog on the couch, running to your cycle class to unwind for the day, going hard in the gym so you can go even harder on your Saturday Netflix session. We’ve learned that life is all about balance, so for as long as you stand on one foot in hot yoga, you deserve to sit on the couch with your feet up on the coffee table. It’s no surprise that this is the year that the trajectories of loungewear and activewear finally converged. And since sportswear has always been heavily influenced by Black culture, it’s important to support Black voices in the space. So whether you’re looking for a little motivation to get back in the gym (nothing motivates you quite like the perfect workout fit) or need to hit the refresh button on your couch-wear, these Black-owned loungewear and workout brands will have you dripping (sweat) or dropping down (onto the couch) in style.

Lovello Elizabeth We love a unisex clothing company. Nothing says ‘couple goals’ like matching sweats for that late-night grocery store run and coordinating joggers in the gym. Lovello Elizabeth hits the perfect balance for all genders with an array of clothes that check both the activewear and loungewear categories. Why We Love Them: Lovello Elizabeth serves LOOKS. Muted, earth-tone workout and loungewear sets, a cute twist on base layer basics (check out their one-shoulder tanks), and best of all — jumpsuits. Sorella Sorella is more than just a throwback brand. Although they recently teamed up with nostalgic 90s brand FUBU, they are bringing a great mix of the old and new to the activewear scene. As an online boutique, they specialize in trending styles and fitted looks. Why We Love Them: Sorella’s vibrant color scheme, form-fitting styles, and endless activewear options make them an amazing online boutique. Tier NYC Founded on the principle that “art never dies,” Tier NYC is a brand that tells a story. They aim to influence individual style in the context of the whole person. If you’re looking for activewear that has an authentic, intentional, modern feel, this is your brand. Why We Love Them: Tier NYC is a reprieve from the ‘fast fashion’ feel of other activewear brands. Their clothing is long-lasting with an emphasis on versatility and function.

Reona Reona is the loungey-ist of loungewear. Their sets, tops, and knitwear exude minimalist comfort. They take ‘leisure-wear’ to the next level, creating pieces that you could definitely get away with wearing during a zoom meeting without sacrificing any comfort. Not only does Reona have loungewear, but they also carry outerwear and accessories to take you from your home, through your commute to the grocery store, to the gym, and home again. Why We Love Them: Easy to match neutral color palettes, function meets fashion designs and a wide selection of ‘work attire’. Just Lift Just Lift, founded by fitness influencer Simeon Panda, is more than just an apparel line. It’s a lifestyle. Just Lift not only features activewear for the serious athlete but also offers training tools and workshops for beginners. Why We Love Them: Training tools that accompany stylish workout gear give you the full gym experience before you even leave your home. Simeon is well known in the weight lifting industry, so his brand and image have become synonymous with quality.

Damihow The mission of Damihow is clear: “to encourage everyone to feel great through fitness without having to compromise style…”. And their clothes are made to go beyond the gym, seamlessly flowing into everyday life. Damihow is the picture-perfect athleisure brand. They create styles for all genders to sport from the gym to home and everywhere in between. Why We Love Them: Their aesthetic logo and sleek, stylish gym fits will set you apart from the bigger brand athletic wear options. Impano Impano is an African-made sportswear brand for the outdoorsy athlete. Created by a group of sports professionals, they create clothing for the everyday athlete. Because their clothing is imported directly front the continent of Africa, they stand out amongst other Black-owned brands with clothes that have a more global style, sporting refined color palettes and versatile materials. Why We Love Them: Their tagline: “we do this for the culture” says it all. Their brand is a true representation of everything it means to be Black and active. Their “Eco Pano” line is made from recycled plastic bottles, making it a great option for the planet and the people.