Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After what was probably the weakest offering of sneakers we had all year last week, we're finally back in full force! The back-to-school season is over and now the big brands are bringing out the sneakers we actually care about — rather than re-ups from earlier in the year and a whole grip of children's sizes. This means we've packed this week's SNX with the full ten sneaker lineup. Highlights include a couple of brand collaborations via streetwear icon Supreme and French fashion house Jacquemus, as well as new signature kicks out of the Air Jordan and Dame Lillard lineages. Once you scan this week's picks, complete your fit by hitting up Style Watch, our bi-monthly apparel roundup. Now, let's jump into this week's 10 best sneaker drops.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 LX Pale Ivory and Shimmer This week’s Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 LX celebrates the lineage of the silhouette with a special anniversary edition that pays tribute to the sneaker’s journey from a performance sneaker to a streetwear staple. Featuring a removable timeline on the tongue that lists some of the sneaker’s most beloved drops, this Pale Ivory and Shimmer rendition features premium leather, canvas, and cork construction with elegant embroidered accents on the heel. It’s the perfect sneaker for anyone who wants to celebrate the mighty AF-1. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid ’07 LX Pale Ivory and Shimmer is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Pegasus 83 Sail and Light Chocolate This year, Nike has been paying a lot of love to the Pegasus 83 silhouette, and this week’s Sail and Light Chocolate is one of the best colorways the sneaker has seen. Featuring a mix of off-white tones and brown, the Pegasus 83 features a rubber waffle outsole, a soft foam midsole, and a leather, suede, and canvas upper. The Nike Air Pegasus ’83 Sail and Light Chocolate is set to drop on September 8th at 7:00 AM PST, pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Black and Metallic Silver/White and Metallic Silver This is quite a week for Air Force 1 fans, in addition to the celebratory LX, Nike will also be dropping two new takes on the Mid-rise silhouette featuring metallic silver accents. The Black Metallic Silver and White Metallic Silver feature premium leather uppers with waxed laces, metallic silver accents, and translucent outsoles that reveal a hidden swoosh. As much as we like the LX edition, we have to admit — these are better. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Black and Metallic Silver and White and Metallic Silver are set to drop on September 8th at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Serving as the centerpiece of Supreme’s upcoming FW22 drop, the streetwear icon has teamed up with favorite collaborator Nike for two new luxurious takes on the SB Blazer Mid. Featuring a faux snakeskin Swoosh with debased leather logos and a design inspired by Italian luxury handbags, this set of Blazer Mid drop in both a premium black leather colorway as well as a more rugged blue denim rendition.

Both pairs featured quilted stitching and Supreme branding at the tongue, but we’ve got to give it to the black leather version, that’s definitely the better of the two. Always go leather over denim, unless we’re talking pants. The Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid QS2 is set to drop on September 8th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Supreme.

New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Olive Leaf with Black New Balance is pretty close to having the best release of the week with this Friday’s Olive Leaf 990v3. Coming out of New Balance’s MADE in USA line, this 990 features a premium pig suede and mesh upper with an ENCAP midsole, a synthetic suede sicklier, and a great Stray Rats-esque colorway that combines purple and black with an earthy olive green. New Balance has seemingly done the impossible, they’ve taken dad-shoe silhouettes and infused them with so much color and style that they no longer really satisfy that dad shoe aesthetic… And that’s not a bad thing! The New Balance MADE in USA 990v3 Olive Leaf with Black is set to drop on September 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Women’s Dunk Low Medium Olive I guess it’s the season of olive green! In an attempt to one-up New Balance (it didn’t work) Nike is dropping a women’s size exclusive Dunk Low that combines olive green paneling over a white leather upper. The sneaker features a matching swoosh outsole and laces, giving the sneaker a simple dual-color black design. It looks great, we only wish Nike made the effort to drop this one in a full-size run. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Medium Olive is set to drop on September 9th at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Dunk High Vintage Pecan and Sail Elegant and autumnal, this high top Dunk features a beautiful Pecan and Sail colorway with sky blue laces over an aged midsole. This Dunk High Vintage features a slub canvas and tumbled leather upper with a padded high-top collar, and upper imperfections, giving the sneaker an aged look and feel. The Nike Dunk High Vintage Pecan and Sail is set to drop on September 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 3 Fire Red You can’t go wrong with a Jordan 3, ever, but a Fire Red Jordan 3? That’s the sort of colorway that tops all-time great lists, so if you’re lucky enough to snag a pair of these sneakers this week, you’ll be holding on to a legendary colorway of one of the greatest sneakers of all time.

The Fire Red features a cracked Black and Irony Grey mudguard over a premium white leather upper with an embroidered Jumpman logo at the tongue and vintage Nike Air branding at the heel. The Nike Air Jordan 3 Fire Red is set to drop on September 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Humara x Jacquemus Light Bone and Gold/Ale Brown and Gold Nike has linked up with Paris-based fashion house Jacquemus for an elegant take on the Air Humara. Dropping in both a Light Bone and Gold and Ale Brown and Gold colorway, this Jacquemus Air Humara is constructed from luxe materials including a textile-wrapped midsole and fuzzy suede, with elegant midsole detailing and mini metal swoosh. Jacquemus is the only brand that would think to make a hiking sneaker look this elevated and elegant, and we’re here for it! The Nike Air Humara x Jacquemus Light Bone and Gold/ Ale Brown and Gold is set to drop on September 10th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Dame 8 Cloud White/Core Black Adidas Dame 8 is getting two new colorways this week, a simple but elegant Cloud White rendition, and a more stealthy Core Black, adding a more understated and minimal look than what we’ve come to expect from the Dame 8. The Dame 8 features an Air-Mesh upper over a Bounce Pro midsole with textile lining and special Dame Lillard branding at the tongue. It might take some getting used to considering the Dame 8 is known for its bold and bright colors, but we had to admit, this more understated take looks great on this simple performance-focused design.