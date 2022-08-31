Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Yikes, this is a brutal week for people who like dope sneakers. Right now we’re in the midst of the back-to-school season so the big brands are unveiling a lot of sneakers explicitly designed for children and re-ups of some of this year’s previous colorways. We’re not really down with the repeats, so that leaves very few notable releases in a week that is packed with almost too many drops. Fear not, though — so long as Nike is a brand they are bound to release at least a couple of must-cop drops every week and it looks like the Swoosh is coming to our rescue with a couple of new Jordan colorways and collaborations. After taking a look at this week’s best picks, be sure to hit our bi-monthly style roundup Style Watch to complete your fit. Here’s to hoping we get a few more strong weeks before the year’s end, for now here are this week’s best sneaker drops.

Sacai x Nike Zoom Cortez White & University Red The Nike Cortez is one of those silhouettes that doesn’t really need a radical alteration to make it look good, it’s like the Puma Clyde, the Reebok Club C, or the Air Jordan I, it just looks good and will always look best in its original colors. This is why when Chitose Abe decided to give it the waffle treatment with the Sacai Zoom Cortez, she kept it to the original red, white and blue colorway. Is it an improvement over the original design? Not a f*cking chance. But it’s a reason to get excited over the Cortez again, and that’s something! This sneaker features a nylon upper with suede atop a Zoom Air cushion with that classic Sacai waffle style, giving the sneaker two collars, two swooshes, and two tongues. The Sacai x Nike Zoom Cortez White & University Red is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Dunk Low White and Sail Some days nothing looks better than a crispy white pair of sneakers, but a crispy white pair of Dunks? That looks great every day! A new white and sail colorway is hitting the Nike SNKRS app this week as a women’s size exclusive. The sneaker features a padded collar with a white leather upper and a sail swoosh and panels. It’s not the most exciting release, but you’d be anyone would be lucky to cop these this week. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low in White and Sail is set to drop on September 9th at 7:00 AM PST, for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Surfman This week Converse and Stüssy are re-upping the black and white Chuck 70 that the two brands dropped a few months back, but the real highlight is this pink Surfman iteration which is an improvement over the original design, and is probably the last sneaker dropped this year that explicitly screams ‘summertime.’ The Surfman features a hemp canvas upper with unvarnished foxing, for a retro look, with turfman embroidered branding where the All-Star usually sits. The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Surfman is set to drop on September 1st at 7:00 Am PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan VI Magnet and College Navy As you can tell, this week is slim pickings, but at least we have one Jordan dropping in a beloved colorway! The Magnet and College Navy is essentially a retro release of the famed Georgetown colorway, which combines Magnet and College Navy over a suede and leather upper with an icy outsole. What it lacks in color it makes up for in stealthy cool. The Nike Air Jordan VI Magnet and College Navy is set to drop on August 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Jordan V Low PSG It may not be a widely beloved colorway or style, but this low-top rendition of the Jordan V looks pretty clean. Made in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, this sneaker combines the colors of the football club with a premium leather upper, an icy outsole, an embroidered Jumpman on the tongue, and a PSG logo stamp at the heel. It’s obviously been designed for Paris Saint-Germain fans, but it looks so good that it has mass appeal, whether you’re a soccer head or not. The Nike Air Jordan V Low PSG is set to drop on September 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Archive The whole concept of Tom Sach’s General Purpose Shoe is to create a fairly standard no-frills sneaker that looks great while providing what sneakers are designed to provide — comfort and function above all else at a fair price. The sneaker isn’t meant to call forth hype, it’s supposed to be a low-key everyperson’s shoe, but it’s designed by f*cking Tom Sachs, so of course, everyone is going to want one.

All in all, this is still a great all-around sneaker that is designed to be worn and to last. The Archive colorway features a bright corn yellow upper with white midsoles and orange accents at the heel and tongue tab. At just over $100, it’s a pretty good deal for a collaborative high-quality sneaker. It makes you wonder why all other collaborations have to fetch such a high asking price. The NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Archive is set to drop on September 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.