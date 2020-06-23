You know what you clicked on — we’re here to talk about Supreme. A label with such a massive pop-culture footprint that it’s created scores of people who construct their entire identities out of either loving the brand or hating it with a passion. Stunts like branded bricks and Oreos plus hundreds of high-priced name brand collaborations have turned what was once a fairly accessible skatewear-company-gone-mainstream into a source of endless hype, speculation, and controversy.
When a Supreme drop hits, it’s not just another streetwear brand unloading new products. It’s an event presaged by trending hashtags and leaving an aftermarket economy in its wake. People line up around stores (or used to, pre-COVID, now they queue up in digital lines) eager to get their hands on a coveted Supreme shirt or hat or hoodie the moment it hits the shelves. Their fervor is admirable… though it’s all in the service of a multinational corporation mostly-owned by an even bigger conglomerate.
Like the modern wristwatch for business types, Supreme shirts have become a sort of statement piece amongst the streetwear obsessed. The “box tee” is particularly iconic and has seen thousands of iterations over the decades. By looking back at these designs — from 1994 all the way to 2020 — you can get a sense of why the brand blew up in the first place. It’s a bit of history and a whole lot of freshness.
Here are the absolute best t-shirts, shirts, and long sleeves that Supreme has ever released.
Supreme Box Logo Tee, 1994
What better place to start than the original? The Supreme Box Logo has become synonymous with the brand and reflects the minimalist aesthetic favored by Supreme. But Supreme’s logo, which consists of an iconic rectangular square with “Supreme” written in a Futura font owes everything to the artist they lifted the design from, Barbara Kruger, who used the format to explore anti-capitalist pro-feminist messaging in her art.
Supreme Arabic Longsleeve, 1999
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Arabic" Longsleeve Year: 1999 With Supreme, there is the box logo and then every other logo follows. Not to take anything away from the other logos but we all know that's just how it is. At one point four to five years ago the Arabic logo whether it was put on a tee or a pullover was very sought after. But that's enough of talking up the logos – let's get right to the piece that's pictured above. Back in 1999, Supreme continued their use of the Arabic logo that they had just debuted a few years prior on their highly sought after box logo tee but this time they opted to just put a larger version on a longsleeve and skipping the variation of box logo altogether (even though there are samples floating around of the 1999 Arabic tee). From what I've been able to gather it appears that 1999 is the only year that Supreme ever put this version of the Arabic logo on a longsleeve so for a collector this is a great piece to add to any collection.
The only design to rival Supreme’s original Box Logo, the Supreme Arabic Longsleeve is a hypebeast collector’s item, often selling for up to five times its original price. Why are they so popular? We have no idea. The design is both dope and simple and has somehow become so recognizable that people in the know can tell that it’s Supreme, even if they can’t read what it says.
Supreme “Ali vs Superman” Tee, 2000
View this post on Instagram
Supreme 'Ali vs Superman' Tee Released in 2000, Supreme took inspiration from the 1978 DC Comics release of 'Superman vs Ali' for this design. In the comic, an alien leader forces Earth to pick their best fighter to battle someone from their home planet. When Superman steps forward, Ali steps forward as well but claiming Superman isn't a true fighter seeing as he has superpowers. The two fight on the aliens home planet, which temporarily takes away Superman's powers allowing for a fair fight to see who will truly be Earths hero.
We’re not sure what’s cooler, this t-shirt showing Muhammad Ali squaring off with Superman or the fact that this was an actual DC comic storyline? Either way, we still dig it twenty years later, and in this current comic book obsessed society, we’re surprised the brand hasn’t put out more shirts celebrating the source material of every movie on the planet — comics.
Which reminds us, we need that Superman VS Ali movie immediately. It couldn’t be worse than Superman VS. Batman
Supreme “Happy Holidays” Tee, 2001
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Happy Holidays" Tee Year: 2001 First off, I just want to thank @sunman00 for supplying the picture for this post. On a few occasions over the years Supreme has released special tees around the holiday season, usually right before Christmas so everyone can be festive in the most streetwear way as possible. Most recently, Supreme released the "Merry Christmas" tee in 2015. But back in 2001, Supreme released what is by far the better of the two and one of the better older tees overall in my opinion. The main graphic on the front of the tee was taken from a series of erotic Christmas cards that were created by New York based artist Olivia De Berardinis.
As you’ll find out from this list, Supreme has a weird obsession with making Christmas sexy. So when the brand teamed up with New York artist Olivia De Berardinis, who made a whole art series of erotic Christmas cards, it probably surprised no one. Still made for some dope NSFW shirts though.
Supreme “F*** Nike” Tee, 2001
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Fuck Nike" Tee Year: 2001 First things first, big thanks to @ericpiencka for once again sending pictures. Always appreciated! As most of Supreme's items tend to be, this release was spearheaded by a major antiestablishment statement. This tee has possibly never seen an actual release in any drop due to the fact that it was made in a limited amount and quite a few were given out to friends & family. With so few released the history was sort of lost with this one. Many say that it was only released in Japan. Ironically, the whole "fuck the establishment" message with this one was pretty much lost when Supreme first collabed with Nike and the followed that up with many more to come. But still, as rare as this one is it would be a nice addition to any collection.
This one is a little funny considering how many times the brand has since collaborated with Nike — the very brand they’re throwing shade to on this shirt — since 2001. It’s hard to think of a world where Supreme wasn’t the brand that single-handedly defined streetwear, but 2001 was that time. Was this a case of anti-establishment posturing or just a kill your idols moment for the brand?
Given the recent team-ups, we’re going to say it was the latter.
Supreme Ewing Tee, 2002
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Ewing" Tee Year: 2002 As a brand that has been dead center in the culture of New York City for over twenty years it only makes sense that they reference a big part of what the city has to offer – sports. Whether it's the Yankees, the Mets, the Giants, the Jets, the Knicks, or even the Nets, New York City is seen as Americas sports capital. To go along with playing in the city and keeping with the "all eyes on me" mentality there's also a bit more prestige for the teams who call Madison Square Garden home and no other sports team is more synonymous with the Garden than the New York Knicks. The team would reach a new level of stardom when they drafted Center Patrick Ewing, the 7 footer from Georgetown, with the first overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft. Although things didn't work out in the form of a championship during Ewing's 15 year tenure with the Knicks, he did finish his career averaging what was basically a double-double and capped his career off with being a two time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee – one for his career in the NBA and the other as a member of the 1992 Olympic "Dream" Team. A brand like Supreme loves to use legendary figures on their clothing as a reflection of how they see the brand and the use of Patrick Ewing is a great example of just that – New York icons.
This piece, commemorating the Knick’s scoring Patrick Ewing as a draft pick, is a bit out of left-field for the brand. Without seeing the tag, no one would blame you for assuming the brand would ever go for something so graphic-heavy and stylized. Assumptions aside, the shirt looks dope and that’s really all that matters.
Supreme/Bill Thomas Tee, 2003
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Bill Thomas Tee Year: 2003 Even though in recent years Supreme has focused more on the clothing releases it's no secret that the brands roots are very much grounded within the skate culture. So in 2003 when they collaborated with Bill Thomas for a collection that released many pieces each piece that was released featured skateboarding in one way or another. This collaboration was part of a short lived installment where from season to season Supreme would team up with photographers like Bill Thomas, Charlie Ahearn, and Martha Cooper to display their photographs across the fronts of multiples tops in a loud fashion.
Supreme’s roots are steeped in skate culture, so a lot of the brand’s early work outside of the realm of the box logo featured t-shirt-sized prints of photos like this t-shirt featuring the work of legendary street photographer Bill Thomas.
Supreme x Martha Cooper, 2004
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Martha Cooper Longsleeve Year: 2004 Supreme very often goes back to their New York roots, especially during photo heavy releases or collabs. In 2004, this was no different. Supreme teamed up with American photojournalist Martha Cooper for a collection of long sleeves including a few kids sitting around in the city and a picture that captures just a glimpse of New York. Cooper is most famous for her work covering graffiti and street art during the '70s and '80s, but the project I've found most interesting is her book on "postal" art. Postal stickers are super accessible because all you have to do is walk in to a post office, ask for them (or just take them like I do), and you're walking out seconds later with a handful. So of course it makes sense to do your art on the front of these and stick them to walls and such in the artists desired location. The book is titled "Going Postal" and if you have the time I suggest you check it out.
In 2004, Supreme linked up with photojournalist Martha Cooper for a collection of long sleeves that showcased the artist’s most well-known photographs, which mostly consist of portraits of New York City life. Cooper made a name for herself by documenting the graffiti and street art scene of the 70’s and 80’s, and the vivid realism of her work recalls New York in a grittier era.
Supreme “Hebrew” Box Logo Tee, 2004
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Hebrew" Box Logo Tee Year: 2004 With a new retail location opening, Supreme likes to make them as special as possible. We've seen the snake skin and gold foil box logo tees that were used for store openings but 12 years ago when Supreme decided to open a Los Angeles location they kept it rather simple with the colorway and design but decided to switch it up a bit as you can see above. The Hebrew influence was derived from the surrounding Jewish culture in the area of the newly launched Los Angeles location.
Supreme dropped this special box logo t-shirt in celebration of a new Los Angeles store that opened in 2004. The brick and mortar spot opened up in a Jewish neighborhood and to signify that the brand was there to be a part of the community, not to gentrify, they dropped these Hebrew sporting box-logos.
If nothing else, the t-shirts prove that the brand’s logo is so iconic that it looks cool in any language.
Supreme Shawn Mortensen Longsleeve, 2005
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Shawn Mortensen Longsleeve Year: 2005 Much like the Ralph Bakshi, Martha Cooper, and Charlie Ahearn collaborations, the Shawn Mortensen collection also utilized longsleeve tees in order to make the image bigger and to bring all of the focus to the imagery instead of just plastering a small graphic in the center of the t-shirt like many previous artist collaborations. The above photo is of the Zapatista's in Chiapas, Mexico. Zapatista is a member or supporter of a Mexican revolutionary force working for social and agrarian reforms, which launched a popular uprising in the state of Chiapas in 1994. Mortensen was very well rounded as a photographer, he could cover the photography for a rap concert on a Monday and be photographing war or street crimes on the following Friday. Having worked with the likes of Keith Haring, The Notorious BIG, Terry Richardson, and many more high profile in between, Mortensen had a career that anyone would be proud of. Sadly, just a few years later, Shawn Mortensen would die from health complications after battling a long illness.
Made in collaboration with photographer Shawn Mortensen, this longsleeve from 2005 celebrated Mexico’s Zapatistas — the members/supporters of a Mexican revolutionary force striking for agrarian and social reforms — and dropped in three different iterations that visually explored the importance of the uprising. While Supreme normally just slaps a photo on a shirt and calls it a day, this collaboration was unique in it’s all-over printed execution.
Supreme “Raekwon” Tee, 2005
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Raekwon Photo Tee Year: 2005 Supreme teamed up with American Rapper Raekwon for their very first "photo tee". Meaning, a tee with a picture of someone else wearing the Supreme Box Logo Tee. Along with his Tickle Me Elmo and bodyguard (no, it's not Ghostface), Raekwon stepped into the studio with photographer Kenneth Cappello to bring us this timeless piece. While this is still in circulation, you'll still be looking to fork over at least $350 and then some.
Is this the best Supreme t-shirt ever made? You could certainly argue that, but all we’ll say is that it’s a Supreme t-shirt that features Raekwon and his gun-touting bodyguard wearing Supreme box logo t-shirts while holding a tickle-me-Elmo.
Who are we kidding? Of course, it’s the best Supreme t-shirt ever made.
Supreme x New York Yankees, 2006
A must-own for both Supreme and Yankee fans, the Supreme New York Yankees jersey features Supreme branding in the style of the New York baseball team and stays repping the NYC hard.
Supreme/PHASE 2 All Over Print Tee, 2007
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / PHASE 2 All Over Print Tee Year: 2007 The artist known as PHASE 2, born Lonny Wood, is an artist from New York City is widely known within the "graffiti community" for his aerosol art and considered to be among the originators of the "bubble letter" style of work which continues to be a part of street art and art in general to this day. So in 2007, Supreme paired up with PHASE 2 to release an entire collection of clothing including the tee pictured above. This particular tee features many references to Malcolm X, as many Supreme releases have done over the years. PHASE 2 has a long history that can't all be summed up and done justice in an Instagram caption so I highly recommended doing some additional reading on him if you're interested in knowing more about him.
The world of graffiti has PHASE 2 (Lonny Wood) to thank for popularizing the “bubble letter’ style of graffiti and Supreme paid tribute to the street artist in 2007 with a collection of all-over-print tees featuring Wood’s art.
Supreme “Joe Cool/Doggystyle” Tee, 2007
Before Joe Cool become a household name amongst OG hip-hop heads for his artwork on Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle album, he was just a dude who made art featuring dogs. Supreme celebrated the work of the artist in 2007 with this t-shirt that looks like it should be the cover of a Doggystyle B-Sides collection called In The Dogg Den.
Supreme Kermit Tee, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Kermit The Frog Photo Tee Year: 2008 When Jim Henson created the Muppets, he probably envisioned many different things. Having his own creation collaborate with a brand that is known to put "fuck" on everything probably wasn't on the top of that list of things. So in 2008, Kermit The Frog walked his smug ass into Terry Richardson's studio after demanding a double shot no foam latte pronto (I assume). Anyways, a whole "campaign" was done with Kermit including putting up a video on the Supreme site and releasing the t-shirt that was then followed up with the MEDICOM figure soon after. This is one of the more rare and pricey pieces on the market, so if you'd like to pay $500+ for a tee with a frog puppet on it then this one is for you. • The Muppets were created by Jim Henson in 1955 and have since become iconic in American pop culture. Before Jim Henson had his own "Muppets" shoes and movies, they would appear on late night talk shows, "Sam & Friends", and then began appearing on "Sesame Street" in 1969. Then beginning in 1976, the Muppets would start their first original television series that would then lead on to their own movies just a few years later. Being around for six decades, The Muppets have won many awards and have even been recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures and even the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Sadly, Jim Henson died in 1990 at the age of 53 from toxic shock syndrome. This t-shirt may be based on the Calvin Klein marketing campaign that was ran as a parody of their Mark Wahlberg campaign.
A lot of the success enjoyed by the brand stems from Supreme’s obsession with artists and counterculture figures. Their portrait t-shirts, like this dope Kermit the Frog iteration, recall famous photo series by photographers like Andy Warhol and Terry Richardson.
Supreme x Ralph Bakshi Longsleeve, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Ralph Bakshi Longsleeve Year: 2008 Using the work of Ralph Bakshi from the movie "Coonskin" for this collaboration back in 2008, the pair teamed up to release a collection of longsleeves that would feature stills from the film. "Coonskin" was a cartoon in which the main characters were animals and would bring a satirical take on the blaxploitation films that were heavily released in the 1970's which would depict black people in the most stereotypical ways. A ton of controversy surrounded the film due to many deeming it as "racist", even though larger studios had been releasing live action films with the same content and they were met with little concern.
Ralph Bakshi’s Coonskin is still a work of media that people don’t quite know how to feel about. The 1975 live-action/animated crime film — which acted as a rebuke of Disney’s racist past (particularly the often forgotten Song of the South) and offered a satirical take on live-action Blaxploitation films — garnered divisive reactions in 1975 when it was released, provoking conversations about offensive depictions of race through animation’s history.
Brushes with controversy are like cat-nip to Supreme, which is exactly why they dropped a collection of longsleeves featuring stills straight from the movie. To this day they remain popular pieces of Supreme history on the aftermarket.
Supreme “Miles Davis” Tees, 2008
Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue is an absolute classic and in celebration of the album’s 50th anniversary, Supreme dropped a collection of t-shirts featuring a portrait of the jazz trumpeter as well as details about the album’s three distinct releases in 1959, 1968, and 1972.
Supreme x Malcolm McLaren “Duck Rock” Tee, 2009
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Malcolm McLaren "Duck Rock" Tee Year: 2009 A collection that brought about a couple great pieces that included various t-shirts and a Vans collaboration, Supreme connected with Malcolm McLaren back in 2009. McLaren was pretty much a jack of all trades – from owning his own shop to cultivating his own musical sound to working as manager, he seemingly did every job in between. In 1983, McLaren began his own solo venture with the release of his album "Duck Rock" which was in collaboration with Just Allah and See Divine who were also known as "The World Famous Supreme Team". The above tees graphic uses original artwork that Keith Haring did for McLaren and other releases from this collection use more original artwork but this time from Dondi White. Sadly, just a year later in April 2010 Malcolm McLaren died from peritoneal mesothelioma after just being diagnosed in October 2009. But with a legacy like his, he'll surely be remembered for many years to come. I'm very limited on what I can put into a caption so I would suggest to anyone to read up on this guy and check out what he accomplished in his years.
In 1983, visual artist, designer, and promoter of the New York Dolls and the Sex Pistols Malcolm McLaren dropped a solo album called Duck Rock that featured the art of Keith Haring. In 2009, Supreme paid tribute to the art and album by printing it on this t-shirt, forever immortalizing this obscure 80s gem.
Supreme “Morton’s Salt” Tee, 2010
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Born Alone Die Alone" Tee Year: 2010 It's very obvious that the inspiration was strong with this one. Releasing as part of Supreme Spring / Summer 2010 collection, the "Born Alone Die Alone" (often referred to as the Morton Salt tee) put their own "spin" on the logo used by the Morton Salt company. This one is still to this day a highly sought after item with the price of this piece seeming to go up even more year after year. EDIT: and as far as the "Jawbreaker" comparison, it's there of course with the lettering but it's 95% more obvious that it's a copy of the Morton Salt logo.
Supreme has continually captured the counter-culture spirit of skateboarding. They’re also an “ask for forgiveness rather than permission” brand, which has given us gems like this Morton Salt logo sporting graphic t-shirt. Supreme swapped out “Morton’s” for their own name and added the words “Born Alone Die Alone” in small text in place of Morton’s catchphrase, “When it rains it pours.”
They were, not surprisingly, hit with a cease and desist letter.
Supreme x Clash Tees, 2010
While this definitely wouldn’t have gone down if Joe Strummer was still alive, Supreme’s collection of t-shirts celebrating the punk band The Clash are pretty damn dope. Printed on black or white tees, The Clash collection mostly played with imagery and the lyrical content found throughout the band’s discography.
Supreme “Red Cross Society” Tee, 2011
A simple t-shirt made to benefit the Japanese Red Cross Society after devastating tsunamis hit the country in 2011, the Supreme Red Cross Society t-shirt from 2011 remains one of Supreme’s most covered box logo crossovers.
Supreme “Hennessey” Jersey, 2011
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Hennessy" Jersey Year: 2011 For Supreme, their inspiration has most often come from music – from general releases to a lot of their collaborations. Being a brand that has their roots in NYC a lot of that musical influence happens to be from artists in surrounding areas. So when Supreme released the "Hennessy" jersey that is pictured above there was an almost immediate connection amongst Supreme collectors to the jersey worn by both members of Mobb Deep, Havoc and Prodigy, in the video for "Shook Ones Pt. II". Whether it was an intentional connection or not, the same year that the original "Shook Ones" song was released (1994) is the same year the Supreme New York store first opened so it may be coincidental or a very subtle way to pay homage. Either way, this is still a must have based on the history that surrounds it.
Popularized in the video for Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” after being worn in a blue and red iteration by rappers Havoc and Prodigy, Supreme’s Hennessey Jersey became an instant classic and a must-have amongst streetwear enthusiasts of the early 2010s.
Supreme “Little Red Riding Hood” Tee, 2012
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Little Red Riding Hood" Tee Year: 2012 Much like the last post, Supreme's use of artwork from artists (past or present) is a very notable theme within the brand. For this one Supreme took the "Little Red Riding Hood" artwork from American illustrator Jessie Willcox Smith (1863-1935). Smith was a huge part of the "Golden Era" of American illustration and supplied artwork for more than 60 books during her time as an illustrator, not counting the many covers and illustrations she did for magazines. Most people would probably know her for the work she did with the "Mother Goose" series through Good House Keeping. With all the work she did throughout her career, both commissioned and stuff on her own, she can easily be considered one of the most important artists from her era. The layout of this tee is also very similar to the last one that was posted from the oversized artwork featured on the back to the "Supreme" text at the bottom of the graphic.
In 2012, Supreme borrowed the art of American illustrator Jessie Wilcox Smith for a creepy graphic t-shirt highlighting the children’s story Little Red Riding Hood.
Supreme x Stax Records Tee, 2012
When it comes to classic soul music, the first record label that comes to a lot of people’s minds is Motown. Supreme attempted to correct that trend in 2012 with the release of their Stax t-shirt. Stax has a roster of soul legends, from Otis Redding and Issac Hayes, to the Staple Singers and Aretha Franklin and has established itself as a pioneer of the sound of Memphis soul as a whole. The label’s iconic logo looks great printed across a Supreme black t-shirt.
Supreme “Campbell’s Soup” Tee, 2012
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Campbell's Soup Tee Year: 2012 I've always been a huge fan of this collaboration. There's absolutely no reasoning behind that because I don't find any of these pieces "amazing", but the simple fact that this collaboration came to be blows my mind. Although, without the Andy Warhol connection I don't believe Supreme would have ever sought out Campbell's for a collaboration. This include a hat, a tee, and even a collaboration with Vans that featured the print on multiple models in multiple color ways. If you're unfamiliar, Campbell's is an American producer of canned soups and related products. Campbell's products are sold in 120 countries around the world. The company was started in 1869 by Joseph A. Campbell and Abraham Anderson, in Bridgeton, New Jersey. A few years later Anderson would leave the company leaving Campbell with the entire business. To this day, Campbell's still has a major hold on the market.
Where would Supreme be without the “contemporary modern art” section of your local museum? Ironically enough, while this seems like a collaboration between Supreme and the estate of Andy Warhol, it’s actually a collaboration between Supreme and Campbell’s Soup. Though it’s clear where they got the idea from.
Supreme “Black Moses” Tee, 2012
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Stax Records "Black Moses" Tee Year: 2012 One of the more underrated collaborations in my opinion, Supreme teamed up with Stax Records back in 2012 to release a series of t-shirts based on the history of Stax Records and their many releases over the years. The tee pictured above was included in this collaboration and uses Isaac Hayes' "Black Moses" album that was released in 1971. Many people assume that this was the album cover and that's only partially true. If the image was broken into squares then the top part with Hayes' face and album titled is the actual cover. The physical version of the LP had the cover actually fold out from just the image of Hayes' and the title to a poster – which is the image that is featured on the tee pictured above. The photo was shot by Joel Brodsky, who had a legendary career working with the likes of Jim Morrison and doing work on over 400 albums before he died back in 2007. A ton of history associated with this release.
Another piece from Supreme’s Stax Records collaboration, this t-shirt borrows the full image from Isaac Hayes’ Black Moses LP for the coolest t-shirt featuring Issac Hayes ever. We’re just glad they didn’t go with the covered to Hot Buttered Soul on this one.
Supreme “Jean-Michel Basquiat” Shirt, 2013
Perhaps Supreme’s best art-inspired piece, 2013’s Jean-Michel Basquiat shirt took work straight from the artist’s canvas and slapped it on a button-down long sleeve shirt. But what is simple in concept, is beautiful in execution. To this day — seven years later — it still looks fresh as all hell, which has us all itching for a brand new Basquiat collection out of Supreme.
Supreme “Boris Vallejo” Raglan, 2014
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Boris Vallejo Raglan Year: 2014 Personally, I'm a huge fan of this collaboration mostly because I've always liked the realism of the art style. Other people however didn't like this one as much as I did resulting in people complaining heavily online, as they usually do nowadays. But instead of personal opinion on this collab, let's talk backstory. Boris Vallejo is a Peruvian painter who moved to the United States in 1964 at the age of 23. He specializes in fantasy / erotica paintings, with a lot of his work being used for covers of science fiction books. With a lot of his paintings containing men and women, Vallejo often uses images of himself to model for the men and uses his wife to model as the women for his paintings. He also uses fantasy creatures in his work such as gods, monsters, barbarians, and any other type of creature you've ever seen depicted Vallejo has probably put his own twist on it. The apple didn't fall too far away from the tree, as both of his sons are also illustrators and painters within the same genre.
The source of a fair bit of online controversy upon its release, this Supreme long sleeve captures the brand at its most shocking. Teaming up with Peruvian painter Boris Vallejo, Supreme highlighted Vallejo’s particular blend of hyper-realism and old-world fantasy by slapping one of his canvases on the front of a long sleeve shirt.
This is undeniably the type of shirt that only Supreme can pull off.
Supreme x Nike Basketball Jerseys, 2014
Not everyone can rock these Supreme basketball jerseys made in collaboration with Nike, but that didn’t stop people from showing up to the launch. So many people turned up to the NYC drop, which also featured a fresh pair of Nike Foamposites to match, that the event had to be shut down by the police.
Supreme UNDERCOVER Witch Tee, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / UNDERCOVER "Witch" Tee Year: 2015 Just a few years back, Supreme teamed up with Japanese brand UNDERCOVER for a massive collection. When it was first announced, many people thought that the "Hands" pullover was going to be the crown jewel of this collaboration. That turned out to not be the case – but instead, the sights of a bright green box logo brought all of the attention to the release of the "Witch" tee. If you've ever watched "The Wizard of Oz" or even familiar with the famous scene where the witch screams out, "I'm Melting!" then you were probably able to identify the source of the image that was used already.
Supreme and Japanese streetwear brand UNDERCOVER dropped a collection in 2018, the highlight being this green box logo featuring the wicked witch of the west. It may be the only time the box logo has ever dropped in green.
Supreme x Louis Vuitton Denim Baseball Jersey, 2017
If you want to look like you’re walking off the set of a Migo’s music video, grab the Supreme Louis Vuitton denim baseball jersey and call it a day.
Supreme x Louis Vuitton Silk Pajama Shirt, 2017
When Supreme teamed up with Louis V in 2017 and delivered the denim baseball jersey, they also unloaded some nightwear on us by way of their swanky silk pajama shirts. In both navy blue and white, Supreme managed to make the only pajama shirts to ever look good enough to wear outside of the bedroom.
Supreme “Scarface” Sweater, 2017
It’s hard to imagine if there will ever be a generation that doesn’t think Scarface is just inherently cool. Is it overrated? Definitely, but that works because so is Supreme. None of that means these things aren’t also pretty cool!
Supreme’s Scarface sweater may not have made you as fashionable as Tony Montana himself, but its a dope piece out of the brand’s archives.
Supreme “Sade” Tee, 2017
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Sade" Tee Year: 2017 Very similar to tees that Supreme has done in the past such as the Pam Grier tee, Supreme offered up a look at this gem the other day when they released their official preview for the upcoming S/S 2017 lineup. Sade is mostly known for her work as the lead vocalist in the band "Sade" alongside fellow members Paul S. Denman, Andrew Hale, and Stuart Matthewman. They formed in 1983 then signing a deal with Epic Records which would lead to them releasing their debut album "Diamond Life" in 1984, becoming one of the highest selling debut albums of the 1980s. Sporadically taking breaks, they've pretty much remained together since then although their last project was "Soldier of Love" which was released back in 2010 and it would later win a Grammy. You could literally go on and on with the accomplishments but since this is Instagram, there's a limit to how much I can post but I will say this – personally, this is a must have.
Supreme has a knack for highlighting artists and cultural figures who never seem to go out of style. Which is a great strategy when you’re a clothing company. Case and point, Sade. Does it get any better than a graphic tee with Sade on it?
It doesn’t, and yet Supreme has yet to drop a line that celebrates each of her records. Get on that Supreme.
Supreme x Rap-A-Lot Records Tee, 2017
Supreme stayed highlighting dope musical artists and records in 2017, like this collaboration with Rap-A-Lot Records that pays homage to an iconic Geto Boys album.
Supreme Xmas Tee, 2017
Supreme’s Xmas t-shirt is supremely weird. From far away, it looks like a harmless design, but once you get close enough you’ll realize that the shirt’s pattern is a series of red and green skeletons in Santa hats striking NSFW poses, which is just so Supreme.
It’s tongue in cheek, slightly shocking, but mostly funny, which might as well be the brand’s ethos.
Supreme Nas Photo Tee, 2017
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Nas Photo Tee Year: 2017 In 1994, the same year that Supreme first opened their doors, Nas released one of the greatest albums in the history of hip hop. On that album Nas rapped, "Inhale deep like the words of my breath. I never sleep, cause sleep is the cousin of death. I lay puzzle as I backtrack to earlier times. Nothing's equivalent, to the New York State of Mind." This is a portion taken from "N.Y. State of Mind" that I believe rang true to James Jebbia and the Supreme crew at the time. The work ethic that was shown then in 1994 that started with just four graphic tee releases has carried the Supreme brand for over twenty years; now being the streetwear brand with the biggest releases. So as part of the F/W 2017 season Supreme has teamed up with rap legend Nas to release one of the most coveted items that the brand releases – the photo tee.
Like sexy Christmas t-shirts, Supreme has an obsession with dropping shirts that feature portraits of famous artists wearing the brand. The concept hardly ever gets better than this iteration featuring hip-hop legend Nas.
Supreme x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Tee, 2017
Like the Morton’s Salt t-shirt, Supreme took an iconic design — in this case, a plastic bag from a bodega — and swapped some words around for this collaboration with Hysteric Glamour. It’s mean-spirited, capturing the brand at their most bratty and anti-establishment, and slightly ironic given how the brand has become a household name.
In 2020, you could argue that in the world of streetwear, Supreme IS the establishment. Clearly, they’ve managed that by pretending not to be.
Supreme Mike Hill Tees, 2017
Thanks to high profile collaborations with the likes of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, it’s easy to forget that Supreme got its start in the world of skateboarding. Which is exactly why they should do more collaborative drops like this t-shirt collection with Alien Workshop art director Mike Hill — featuring Hill’s trademark paper-máchê dioramas in four different variations.
Supreme x Thrasher Boyfriend Shirt, 2017
In tribute to its skater roots, the brand teamed up with Thrasher Magazine for a collection of comic-sporting button-ups that became instant classics amongst streetwear collectors everywhere.
Supreme x Public Enemy Rayon Shirt, 2018
All right, so this isn’t exactly a t-shirt, but how could we not highlight this collection of rayon shirts celebrating Public Enemy’s “Fear of a Black Planet” album? The shirts dropped in 2018 in red, green, and reverse black and white colorways that feature the group’s classic crosshairs logo.
Fighting the power never looked this fashionable.
Supreme Hellraiser BDU Shirts, 2018
We’ve always been a little torn on this release. Hellraiser is straight up a bad film. Classic, sure, but bad. We wouldn’t want a jacket with Pinhead on the back and yet, how could anyone pass up the army green or maroon/grey camo colorway from this collection? It toes the wack-fly line perfectly.
Supreme Jacquard Tartan Plaid Tee, 2018
You could’ve laughed at Supreme in 2018 for dropping a line of colorful Jacquard Tartan Plaid t-shirts because they were delivering something that looked straight out of a child’s closet. But that was before we were all quarantined in our homes playing a video game in which our primary concerns were buying new threads (that look like these very shirts) from two hedgehogs, or trying to rake in massive dough on the turnip market.
2018 was a way less weird time. These shirts have aged well as the world has spiraled.
Supreme Necklace Tee, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Supreme “Necklace” Tee Year: 2018 As we continue to break down the upcoming Spring / Summer ‘18 season, this next item didn’t seem to take long for people to find the inspiration behind the graphic. If you’ve been following the page for a short time or better yet following the brand for a long time then you know by now that a huge portion of Supreme’s releases are either musically inspired or “direct reinterpretations” of said music – whether it be single art, album art, or simply the use of lyrics. With this particular release, the brand calls back to the 2001 album “Every Six Seconds” by American rock band Saliva. The only difference between the original album cover and the graphic used by Supreme is of course the chain that originally read “Saliva” but since this is Supreme, you know they had to do their thing. Not a bad t-shirt to start out the Spring / Summer 2018 season with.
Supreme and the rock band Saliva teamed up in 2018 for a t-shirt that repurposes the cover of Saliva’s Every Six Seconds and swaps out the “Saliva” chain for one that reads “Supreme.” I think the shirt is more popular than the album.
Supreme Dead Prez Collection, 2019
Made in collaboration with Dead Prez, Supreme paid tribute to the group’s debut album Let’s Get Free with a collection of hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, and snapback caps that feature dual Dead Prez and Supreme branding.
Supreme Pillows T-shirt, 2019
Supreme dropped a collection of simple-branded graphic t-shirts in 2019 that strayed from their usual box-logo minimalism and one of the best was this Supreme Pillows t-shirt. It looks like something straight out of a 90s stop-motion animation, so we don’t blame you if you’re having a hard time realizing that those are pillows spelling out “supreme” and not just some weird type of sea urchin.
Supreme American Cheese, 2019
A pack of American cheese over a camo shirt — how is it that Supreme is able to make that simple and random idea look so cool?
Supreme My Bloody Valentine Collection, 2020
Grabbing imagery from the albums and eps of legendary shoegaze band, My Bloody Valentine, Supreme dropped a full collection of t-shirts, hoodies, and Rayon shirts that celebrated the 90s band and offered one of the brand’s best cross-over collaborations of the year.
Supreme Waves Longsleeve, 2020
In 2020 as part of their 14th Spring/Summer 2020 drop, Supreme blessed us with a collection of work jackets, t-shirts, ceramic bowls, and jeans made in collaboration with Waves that feature a menacing koi fish pattern. We dig this design but in truth have no knowledge of how popular it actually is on the streets, as this collection dropped in the early days of national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Supreme Takashi Murakami Box Logo, 2020
What better way to bookend this list than with the Supreme Box Logo? Released in 2020 in an effort to raise money for HELP USA, a charity organization in Brooklyn that provided aid for people facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Takashi Murakami Box Logo updates the classic design with the inclusion of Murakami’s trademark flower motif.
A dope design for a good cause — what’s better than that.