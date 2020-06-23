You know what you clicked on — we’re here to talk about Supreme. A label with such a massive pop-culture footprint that it’s created scores of people who construct their entire identities out of either loving the brand or hating it with a passion. Stunts like branded bricks and Oreos plus hundreds of high-priced name brand collaborations have turned what was once a fairly accessible skatewear-company-gone-mainstream into a source of endless hype, speculation, and controversy. When a Supreme drop hits, it’s not just another streetwear brand unloading new products. It’s an event presaged by trending hashtags and leaving an aftermarket economy in its wake. People line up around stores (or used to, pre-COVID, now they queue up in digital lines) eager to get their hands on a coveted Supreme shirt or hat or hoodie the moment it hits the shelves. Their fervor is admirable… though it’s all in the service of a multinational corporation mostly-owned by an even bigger conglomerate. Like the modern wristwatch for business types, Supreme shirts have become a sort of statement piece amongst the streetwear obsessed. The “box tee” is particularly iconic and has seen thousands of iterations over the decades. By looking back at these designs — from 1994 all the way to 2020 — you can get a sense of why the brand blew up in the first place. It’s a bit of history and a whole lot of freshness. Here are the absolute best t-shirts, shirts, and long sleeves that Supreme has ever released.

Supreme x Clash Tees, 2010 While this definitely wouldn’t have gone down if Joe Strummer was still alive, Supreme’s collection of t-shirts celebrating the punk band The Clash are pretty damn dope. Printed on black or white tees, The Clash collection mostly played with imagery and the lyrical content found throughout the band’s discography. Supreme “Red Cross Society” Tee, 2011 A simple t-shirt made to benefit the Japanese Red Cross Society after devastating tsunamis hit the country in 2011, the Supreme Red Cross Society t-shirt from 2011 remains one of Supreme’s most covered box logo crossovers.

Supreme x Louis Vuitton Silk Pajama Shirt, 2017 When Supreme teamed up with Louis V in 2017 and delivered the denim baseball jersey, they also unloaded some nightwear on us by way of their swanky silk pajama shirts. In both navy blue and white, Supreme managed to make the only pajama shirts to ever look good enough to wear outside of the bedroom. Supreme “Scarface” Sweater, 2017 It’s hard to imagine if there will ever be a generation that doesn’t think Scarface is just inherently cool. Is it overrated? Definitely, but that works because so is Supreme. None of that means these things aren’t also pretty cool! Supreme’s Scarface sweater may not have made you as fashionable as Tony Montana himself, but its a dope piece out of the brand’s archives.

Supreme x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR Tee, 2017 View this post on Instagram Supreme/HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. 09/14/2017 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:59am PDT Like the Morton’s Salt t-shirt, Supreme took an iconic design — in this case, a plastic bag from a bodega — and swapped some words around for this collaboration with Hysteric Glamour. It’s mean-spirited, capturing the brand at their most bratty and anti-establishment, and slightly ironic given how the brand has become a household name. In 2020, you could argue that in the world of streetwear, Supreme IS the establishment. Clearly, they’ve managed that by pretending not to be. Supreme Mike Hill Tees, 2017 Thanks to high profile collaborations with the likes of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, it’s easy to forget that Supreme got its start in the world of skateboarding. Which is exactly why they should do more collaborative drops like this t-shirt collection with Alien Workshop art director Mike Hill — featuring Hill’s trademark paper-máchê dioramas in four different variations.

Supreme x Thrasher Boyfriend Shirt, 2017 In tribute to its skater roots, the brand teamed up with Thrasher Magazine for a collection of comic-sporting button-ups that became instant classics amongst streetwear collectors everywhere. Supreme x Public Enemy Rayon Shirt, 2018 All right, so this isn’t exactly a t-shirt, but how could we not highlight this collection of rayon shirts celebrating Public Enemy’s “Fear of a Black Planet” album? The shirts dropped in 2018 in red, green, and reverse black and white colorways that feature the group’s classic crosshairs logo. Fighting the power never looked this fashionable.

Supreme Hellraiser BDU Shirts, 2018 We’ve always been a little torn on this release. Hellraiser is straight up a bad film. Classic, sure, but bad. We wouldn’t want a jacket with Pinhead on the back and yet, how could anyone pass up the army green or maroon/grey camo colorway from this collection? It toes the wack-fly line perfectly. Supreme Jacquard Tartan Plaid Tee, 2018 You could’ve laughed at Supreme in 2018 for dropping a line of colorful Jacquard Tartan Plaid t-shirts because they were delivering something that looked straight out of a child’s closet. But that was before we were all quarantined in our homes playing a video game in which our primary concerns were buying new threads (that look like these very shirts) from two hedgehogs, or trying to rake in massive dough on the turnip market. 2018 was a way less weird time. These shirts have aged well as the world has spiraled.

Supreme Pillows T-shirt, 2019 Supreme dropped a collection of simple-branded graphic t-shirts in 2019 that strayed from their usual box-logo minimalism and one of the best was this Supreme Pillows t-shirt. It looks like something straight out of a 90s stop-motion animation, so we don’t blame you if you’re having a hard time realizing that those are pillows spelling out “supreme” and not just some weird type of sea urchin. Supreme American Cheese, 2019 A pack of American cheese over a camo shirt — how is it that Supreme is able to make that simple and random idea look so cool?

Supreme My Bloody Valentine Collection, 2020 Grabbing imagery from the albums and eps of legendary shoegaze band, My Bloody Valentine, Supreme dropped a full collection of t-shirts, hoodies, and Rayon shirts that celebrated the 90s band and offered one of the brand’s best cross-over collaborations of the year. Supreme Waves Longsleeve, 2020 In 2020 as part of their 14th Spring/Summer 2020 drop, Supreme blessed us with a collection of work jackets, t-shirts, ceramic bowls, and jeans made in collaboration with Waves that feature a menacing koi fish pattern. We dig this design but in truth have no knowledge of how popular it actually is on the streets, as this collection dropped in the early days of national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.