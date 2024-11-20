Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With Black Friday next week, you’d think that the sneaker brands would hold their best releases in reserve for the biggest shopping day of the year, but it’s quite the opposite. Black Friday isn’t for sneakerheads, it’s for the general public, meaning you’re going to get sales on a lot of tried and true classics.

The weird niche releases that only appeal to the most die-hard sneaker fans? They’re dropping this week.

Nike, to the surprise of no one, is dominating this week, snagging seven of our eight sneaker picks this week. On the slate this week is the LeBron 22 Token, a grip of collaborations between Nike and NYC retailer Awake NY, and the return of the Jordan 3 Black Cement. And we’re just scratching the surface!

Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.

Nike LeBron XXII Token

Price: $200

For LeBron’s latest, the GOAT teamed up with Monopoly, yes, the board game, for a sneaker that oozes royal vibes. The sneaker features laser etchings over a royal blue base, gold embroidery, metallic accents, reflective details, and subtle Monopoly branding.

The best part of this collaboration? At a passing glance, you’d never know Monopoly has anything to do with it. No graphics of Mr. Moneybags, no “Pass Go,” icons, just a great design with subtle branding. We never thought we’d say this about a sneaker board game collaboration but we’ll go ahead and say it: this is one of the best LeBron drops of the year.

The Nike LeBron XXII Toke is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Zoom KD 4 Metallic Copper

Price: $130

A KD that has you looking like C-3PO? Sign us up! This Metallic Copper colorway of the KD 4 first dropped 13 years ago on Christmas Day, instantly becoming one of the greatest colorways the shoe has ever seen.