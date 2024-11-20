Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With Black Friday next week, you’d think that the sneaker brands would hold their best releases in reserve for the biggest shopping day of the year, but it’s quite the opposite. Black Friday isn’t for sneakerheads, it’s for the general public, meaning you’re going to get sales on a lot of tried and true classics.
The weird niche releases that only appeal to the most die-hard sneaker fans? They’re dropping this week.
Nike, to the surprise of no one, is dominating this week, snagging seven of our eight sneaker picks this week. On the slate this week is the LeBron 22 Token, a grip of collaborations between Nike and NYC retailer Awake NY, and the return of the Jordan 3 Black Cement. And we’re just scratching the surface!
Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.
Nike LeBron XXII Token
Price: $200
For LeBron’s latest, the GOAT teamed up with Monopoly, yes, the board game, for a sneaker that oozes royal vibes. The sneaker features laser etchings over a royal blue base, gold embroidery, metallic accents, reflective details, and subtle Monopoly branding.
The best part of this collaboration? At a passing glance, you’d never know Monopoly has anything to do with it. No graphics of Mr. Moneybags, no “Pass Go,” icons, just a great design with subtle branding. We never thought we’d say this about a sneaker board game collaboration but we’ll go ahead and say it: this is one of the best LeBron drops of the year.
The Nike LeBron XXII Toke is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Zoom KD 4 Metallic Copper
Price: $130
A KD that has you looking like C-3PO? Sign us up! This Metallic Copper colorway of the KD 4 first dropped 13 years ago on Christmas Day, instantly becoming one of the greatest colorways the shoe has ever seen.
The sneaker features a lightweight synthetic leather upper with textile details, strap fastening, and Air Zoom cushioning, with a copper and black colorway. 13 years later, it still looks great!
The Nike Zoom KD 4 Metallic Copper is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship Game Royal
Price: $150
The Air Ship (essentially the Jordan 1 prototype) has dominated 2024, and in what seems like a victory lap for the revitalized silhouette, Nike has teamed up with NYC retailer Awake NY for a Game Royal take on the sneaker.
The Game Royal features a leather upper in sail with royal blue snakeskin accents and a platinum swoosh. Rounding out the design is some co-branding at the tongue and Awake NY’s logo etched into the mudguard.
The Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship Game Royal is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Antihero x Nike SB Funk High Wolf Grey
Price: $145
This week, Nike is dropping a couple of collaborations with beloved skatewear brand Antihero. First up, we’ve got the Wolf Grey SB Dunk. The sneaker features a mixed suede and tumbled leather upper, an exposed foam liner, and an Antihero branded tongue tag.
The colorway combines several different shades of white and off-white contrasted nicely with a black outsole.
The Nike SB Funk High x Antihero Wolf Grey is set to drop on November 21st at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $145. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Antihero x Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Rough Green and Amarillo
Price: $110
If you’re not digging the minimal vibes of the SB Dunk, Antihero is also offering a color-rich take on the Blazer Mid. Featuring a forest green suede upper with dashes of a warm yellow at the Swoosh and eyelets, and a chocolatey outsole, this Zoom Blazer Mid is a showcase for the power of a simple three-color design.
The Antihero x Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Rought Green and Amarillo is set to drop on November 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
New Balance Made in USA 998 NB Navy/Incense
The latest from New Balance’s Seasonal Collection sees the 998 receiving two colorways from the brand’s premium Made in USA studio. Both sneakers feature a mixed hairy suede, mesh, and regular suede upper over an ABZROB midsole.
The two colorways feature two distinctly different vibes, with the Navy offering something with cool blue tones and the Incense bringing in the warmth with earthy tones. Both sneakers look great!
The New Balance Made in USA 998 NB Navy/Incense is set to drop on November 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $209.99. Pick up a pair via New Balance.
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Black and Metallic Silver
Price: $180
Nike is turning the clock back to the late ‘90s with the return of the Air Max TL 2.5. The sneaker features a black colorway with metallic silver accents, a mix of textile and synthetic leather for the upper, and reflective details throughout.
The Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Black and Metallic Silver is set to drop on November 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 3 Black Cement
Price: $220
The original Jordan 3 colorway returns this week. This sneaker was designed to feel, fit, and look just like the ’88 Black Cement Jordan 3 and features a smooth leather upper, elephant print overlays, and that iconic combination of red, grey, and black.
Owning this pair of sneakers isn’t just a great addition to your collection, it’s like owning a piece of sneaker history.
The Nike Air Jordan 3 Black Cement is set to drop on November 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
