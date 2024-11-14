Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With just a six-sneaker round-up, this week is proving to be a pretty quiet one. Is it a sign that the 2024 sneaker year is essentially over? We don’t want to seem all doom and gloom but, yup, don’t count on the next few weeks to be heavy with sneaker drops.

That isn’t to say that you shouldn’t expect any more worthwhile sneaker drops and collaborations before the year ends, they’re just going to be a lot fewer and far between. Luckily for you, we’re here scanning all the releases of the week and gathering together only the shoes that truly matter. And despite this week’s light offerings, we’ve got some great ones this week!

Unless you’re an Adidas fan because that brand decided to sit this week out, add to that the lack of small brand collaborations, and we’ve got a short but strong lineup of New Balance and Nike. Let’s dive in, here are the best sneakers of the week.

New Balance 1906R Linen with Slate Grey

Price: $154.99

New Balance’s rise in popularity is owed in large part to Teddy Santis and his brand Aimé Leon Dore, but those ALD New Balance collabs aren’t always easy to get your hands on.

This week’s Linen with Slate Grey 1906R isn’t an ALD collab but it looks like one! Same minimal aesthetic, same use of forest green, but at a much more manageable price.

The 1906R features a mesh upper with synthetic overlays over an ACTEVA Lite midsole. What really sells us on the shoe though is the combination of off-white, grey, and green.

The New Balance 1906R Linen with Slate Grey is out now for a retail price of $154.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

New Balance Made in USA 997 Vintage Teal

Price: $189.99

If you’re looking for something a bit more high-end with a bolder more eye-catching aesthetic, let us direct you to the 997 Vintage Teal. This sneaker comes out of New Balance’s premium Made in USA line and features a mixed canvas, suede, and mesh upper with a lightweight ENCAP midsole and a chunky wedge silhouette.