Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With just a six-sneaker round-up, this week is proving to be a pretty quiet one. Is it a sign that the 2024 sneaker year is essentially over? We don’t want to seem all doom and gloom but, yup, don’t count on the next few weeks to be heavy with sneaker drops.
That isn’t to say that you shouldn’t expect any more worthwhile sneaker drops and collaborations before the year ends, they’re just going to be a lot fewer and far between. Luckily for you, we’re here scanning all the releases of the week and gathering together only the shoes that truly matter. And despite this week’s light offerings, we’ve got some great ones this week!
Unless you’re an Adidas fan because that brand decided to sit this week out, add to that the lack of small brand collaborations, and we’ve got a short but strong lineup of New Balance and Nike. Let’s dive in, here are the best sneakers of the week.
New Balance 1906R Linen with Slate Grey
Price: $154.99
New Balance’s rise in popularity is owed in large part to Teddy Santis and his brand Aimé Leon Dore, but those ALD New Balance collabs aren’t always easy to get your hands on.
This week’s Linen with Slate Grey 1906R isn’t an ALD collab but it looks like one! Same minimal aesthetic, same use of forest green, but at a much more manageable price.
The 1906R features a mesh upper with synthetic overlays over an ACTEVA Lite midsole. What really sells us on the shoe though is the combination of off-white, grey, and green.
The New Balance 1906R Linen with Slate Grey is out now for a retail price of $154.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
New Balance Made in USA 997 Vintage Teal
Price: $189.99
If you’re looking for something a bit more high-end with a bolder more eye-catching aesthetic, let us direct you to the 997 Vintage Teal. This sneaker comes out of New Balance’s premium Made in USA line and features a mixed canvas, suede, and mesh upper with a lightweight ENCAP midsole and a chunky wedge silhouette.
The New Balance Made in USA 997 Vintage Teal is set to drop on November 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $189.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Nike Air Max Waffle Action Green and Altitude Green
Price: $140
The Air Max Waffle is a fusion sneaker that combines the Air Max Plus and the Waffle Trainer, resulting in a sneaker that looks like a retro ‘70s runner, with a ’90s out-there edge.
The sneaker features a textile upper with suede and leather overlays, and a combination of green tones, black, and orange with a milky off-white midsole. Rounding out the design is a thick thread waffle sole.
The Nike Air Max Waffle Action Greey and Altitude Green is set to drop on November 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
New Balance 740 NB Navy
Price: $109.99
Looking for a Y2K-inspired runner with high functionality? Look no further than the New Balance 740. The sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic overlays, reflective accents throughout, and a split-style ABZORB midsole.
It’s designed to take serious pavement abuse, so if you’re looking for an affordable beater pair of sneakers, this is your shoe.
The New Balance 740 NB Navy is set to drop on November 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Total Orange and Dark Smoke Grey
Price: $180
Look, we love the New Balance running sneakers. They perform well, are comfortable, and are incredibly affordable. Having said that, Nike’s design ethos is just too good to deny.
Case in point the Air Max TL 2.5. The sneaker features an airy textile upper with synthetic leather overlays, and a mix of orange, charcoal, white, and crimson-red colors. Just look at this thing! It’s a near perfect design.
The Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Total Orange and Dark Smoke Grey is set to drop on November 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 4 Fear
Price: $215
Closing the week is the return of one of the greatest Jordan 4 colorways of all time: the Fear. The sneaker features a leather upper, full 1989 design specs and fit, and a colorway that combines black and grey tones, and a speckled midsole that looks like a starry sky.
It’s quite simply one of the best Jordan 4 drops of the year and a great collector’s item for hardcore Jordan heads.
The Nike Air Jordan 4 Fear is set to drop on November 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
