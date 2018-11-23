Istock/Playstation/Nintendo/Uproxx

This weekend probably took a lot out of you. Long lines, endless deals, we get it – Black Friday has spilled over into the weekend and it feels like the shopping season is never going to stop. And then Cyber Monday comes along, and you want to fling your computer at the wall either out of frustration for the seemingly endless drain on your bank account, or that new TV you just purchased has now been marked down even lower.

We’re going to do you a solid, after all, you don’t want to go out into the vast reaches of the internet and look for your own Cyber Monday deals. Nope, too overwhelming.

So sit back and relax and check out these great Cyber Monday tech deals we scrounged up for you.

Bose SoundLink Micro, $70 at Target



Bose/Target

Comes in Orange, Midnight Blue, and Black, this BlueTooth speaker system delivers crisp and clear audio in a super small package. You’ll find yourself bringing this everywhere — which might be annoying to everyone but you, but at least you got your music!

iPad 128GB (9.7-inch, 2018), $379 at Walmart



Apple/Walmart

Featuring the chipset from last year’s Apple iPad Pro, this year’s iPad in space grey is lighting fast and marked down from its usual price of $429.