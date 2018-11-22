The Best Thanksgiving & Black Friday Deals On Amazon Right Now

UPROXX

It’s Thanksgiving — which somehow feels impossible, even though 2018 has been approximately 10 years long. Today, we feast. Pie! Stuffing! Smoked oysters! We want it all, and we don’t even care the order! But after all the turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce are eaten and the fighting with your racist family members has concluded, there’s another slice of chaos waiting in the wings. Black Friday.

It’s the greatest totally-made-up shopping extravaganza since Prime Day! Or Valentines! And Amazon is starting it on Thanksgiving this year! Who cares about family when you can get a deal on a camera?

Don’t worry, we’re not hating on your consumerist tendencies. We’re trying to help you out. Because while some people (wisely) opt outside, many of us look forward to saving a little moolah on Christmas goodies. And thanks to our corporate overlord Jeff Bezos, we can now do so without getting up at the crack of dawn or even putting on pants.

As long as you’re going to be pantless, gorging on your leftover-turkey sandwich (shouts to the moistmaker), and surfing for deals, we thought to do you one more solid: Here are all of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals. In one place. Enjoy!

Panasonic Premium Hi-Res Wireless Headphones, $183.99 (26% off)

Amazon / Panasonic

Wireless over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones that last for 20 hours when fully charged? Yes, please. Compare to the $325 Bose QuietComfort series or the AudioTechnica DSR9 for $549, and the choice seems like a no-brainer. Your wallet will thank you.