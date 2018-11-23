Getty Image/Uproxx

The best deals on Black Friday weekend are usually the big-ticket electronics and appliances, but you can still catch some pretty great sales at your favorite apparel stores. And that’s good because after the Thanksgiving feasts from yesterday, our waistbands and shirts are just a little bit tighter. So, we’re either going to need some new clothes or to go on a diet. Maybe these sales are an excuse (and/or sign from the Heavens) to just size everything up and continue eating plate after plate of stuffing indefinitely?

Whether you’re holiday shopping for friends and family, picking up clothes for yourself for the winter season, or using this to justify your incredibly unhealthy lifestyle, these footwear and apparel brands have you covered this holiday season. Literally —they are happy to cover you in many, many layers.

From free shipping to huge markdowns, here are all the best sales this Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday for footwear and apparel.

Adidas – Black Friday sales include savings up to 50% off the list price. Deal extends until cyber Monday but move fast as the best silhouettes are selling out!

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 SESAME. AVAILABLE TODAY AT https://t.co/Yx8sWIF3Z2 pic.twitter.com/ZVTHkjGNJ5 — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 23, 2018

Barneys New York – Giving 40% off this several of this season’s popular collections. This deal is ongoing for the holiday period.

Browns – You’ll get 50% on much of this season’s collection.

Caliroots – You can find 30% off of select styles. Just a few products are exempt from this deal, so, go wild. Running today until Cyber Monday.

Converse – Use the promo code ‘THANKS’ to receive an additional 20% off of sale items already marked down. Running from now until midnight on Cyber Monday.

Finish Line – From now until Cyber Monday receive 25% off select items.

Herschel Supply – Running tiered sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Receive $10, $30, and $50 off on orders exceeding $70, $120, and $160 respectively on Black Friday. Receive $20, $40, and $60 off on orders exceeding $60, $121, and $140 respectively on Cyber Monday. We’re liking Cyber Monday’s deals a bit more but it comes with some risk of your favorites being snatched up.