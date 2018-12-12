iStockphoto

If you spent Black Friday and Cyber Monday splurging on yourself it’s time to spread that new-tech cheer around to your friends and family. Give them gifts that they’ll enjoy and appreciate. Something with purpose but also from the heart. You get the idea.

Or you could just forward this list to the people who love you. Keep it selfish. Because no matter what they’d pick, you’d end up with a sweet tech gift during the holiday. Deck the halls with the Amazon echo.

Regardless of which path you choose, we’ve compiled a list that’s sure to include something for anyone fired up on tech. Here is your tech gift guide for the holiday season of 2018!

Anker Portable Charger, $55.99 on Amazon

Keeping devices charged can be a real pain, especially if you have an older model. So in an attempt to save you or your loved one from being that person in a public place asking if there’s an outlet, we suggest you pick up a portable phone charger. The Anker uses PowerIQ technology to identify your specific device and provide high-speed charging capabilities that won’t fry your gear.

