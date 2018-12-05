Support These Minority-Owned Style Brands This Holiday Season

OXDX

It’s easy to support big companies over the holiday season. Shopping trips through Amazon Prime’s sales sections, online department stores, and even classic trips to the mall tend to lean heavily towards the known commodities. That’s cool… for a benign gift given to a vague acquaintance. For something personal, you need to go the extra mile and the big hitters are too generic to help you with that. Even Supreme has sold out at this point.

This year, it’s time to dig deeper — by getting the style heads in your life a gift from minority-owned streetwear and fashion brands. The below labels are wholly unique. They mash up modern aesthetics with a real sense of political awareness via fashion and art. More than that, buying a gift from one of these minority-owned shops is a statement that you’re plugged into the arts, politics, and fashion of marginalized people. Better still, it shows you’re willing to support them with your dollars. That’s how you give a special gift.

The NTVS Clothing

The NTVS Clothing is one of the freshest Indigenous clothing lines today. The label utilizes the work of artist Steven Paul Judd and brings his art to life via dope shirts, killer swag, and full-on pieces of art.

There’s a deep love of American pop culture in the line that’s balanced with political wokeness. Buy this stuff. Seriously, it’s some of the coolest gear you can wear from the Native community. -ZJ