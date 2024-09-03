When Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus took the franchise back to claustrophobic basis, select theaters caught a peek at this new Alien: Earth teaser. This brief yet terrifying look at a Xenomporph previews FX’s upcoming TV series, which will arrive next year, only on Hulu.

Clearly, the confines of a spaceship present the classic “no one can hear you scream” dilemma, but the suggestion of this teaser is that this telltale secondary mouth will be making that horror known in more wide-open surroundings. Additionally, the medium of television also has fewer confines than finite feature films, so audiences should prepare for an abundance of new narrative possibilities from the next offering of the Alien franchise.

FX has released the following logline:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series “Alien: Earth” from creator Noah Hawley.

The series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant. The cast also includes Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, and Moe Bar-El. You aren’t ready. :)

Alien: Earth will touch down in 2025.