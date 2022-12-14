In addition to the expansive world that is his Power Universe, 50 Cent took a slight side-step in the crime-drama world with the premiere of BMF (Black Mafia Family) back in the fall of 2021. The show is based on the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (played by Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinchi) who founded the Black Mafia Family in Detroit back in 1985. By the early 2000s, BMF established a boisterous drug distribution network throughout the United States with help from a Los Angeles-based drug source and direct links to the Mexican drug cartel. Their empire came crashing down in 2005 when the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) indicted members of BMF, including Demetrius and Terry who were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Terry was released to home confinement on May 5, 2020, after he was granted a compassionate release due to the COVID pandemic. Flenory attempted to obtain the same release, but it was denied by a judge.

In season one of BMF, viewers watched Meech and T build up their drug empire as members of The 50 Boyz crew in Detroit. The 50 Boyz’s rise conflicts with other crews in the Detroit area. This leads to harsh and life-altering decisions from Meech and T to elevate their status, as well as repercussions that impact them just as much. Season one of BMF also examined the romantical relationships that Meech and T have, their relationships (or lack thereof) with their parents, and the unity and breaking points within their crew.

Season two of BMF is less than a month away, so here’s everything that you need to know about it before the series makes its return.