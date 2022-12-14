In addition to the expansive world that is his Power Universe, 50 Cent took a slight side-step in the crime-drama world with the premiere of BMF (Black Mafia Family) back in the fall of 2021. The show is based on the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (played by Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinchi) who founded the Black Mafia Family in Detroit back in 1985. By the early 2000s, BMF established a boisterous drug distribution network throughout the United States with help from a Los Angeles-based drug source and direct links to the Mexican drug cartel. Their empire came crashing down in 2005 when the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) indicted members of BMF, including Demetrius and Terry who were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Terry was released to home confinement on May 5, 2020, after he was granted a compassionate release due to the COVID pandemic. Flenory attempted to obtain the same release, but it was denied by a judge.
In season one of BMF, viewers watched Meech and T build up their drug empire as members of The 50 Boyz crew in Detroit. The 50 Boyz’s rise conflicts with other crews in the Detroit area. This leads to harsh and life-altering decisions from Meech and T to elevate their status, as well as repercussions that impact them just as much. Season one of BMF also examined the romantical relationships that Meech and T have, their relationships (or lack thereof) with their parents, and the unity and breaking points within their crew.
Season two of BMF is less than a month away, so here’s everything that you need to know about it before the series makes its return.
Release Date
Season two of BMF will premiere on January 6 on STARZ. The first of ten episodes in season two will be available to watch on the STARZ app at 12 AM EST and it will air on the STARZ channel at 8 PM EST. The season two premiere comes almost two years after season one concluded with a wild episode that saw Meech and T get arrested, the introduction of the Black Mafia Family name, and a plot by The 50 Boys members to kill Meech.
Cast
The cast in season two of BMF includes the following main cast members: Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius “Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory (Meech’s father), Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory (Meech’s mother), Myles Truitt as B-Mickie, Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, La La Anthony as Markaisha Taylor, and Kelly Hu and Detective Veronica Jin. Anthony and Hu recently are the only new members of the main cast of BMF as they joined the crew for season two.
Additional new members that will have recurring roles in season two of BMF include Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift, Leslie Jones as Federal Agent Tracy Chambers, City Girls’ Yung Miami as Deanna Washington, Mo’Nique as Goldie, and Jalen Rose as himself.
Plot
Here is the official plot overview for season two of BMF:
BMF returns for a second hit season as it dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family.
BMF, told with grit, heart, and humor, continues to humanize the choices of the brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the series explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).
With every character fighting temptation all around them, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers reunite. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their business.
Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Oscar-winner Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew and battle for every inch of territory.
Trailer
You can view the official season two trailer for BMF below:
Season 2 of ‘BMF’ debuts on STARZ on January 6.