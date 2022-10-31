Jeopardy!‘s primetime spinoff, Celebrity Jeopardy!, continued on Sunday with contestants Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), and Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj). Only Wheaton advanced to the next round, but it’s Minhaj who’s getting most of the attention on social media.

As noted by Yahoo! Entertainment, “in an attempt to bring levity to the game, Hasan often mugged into the camera and answered clues with comedic schtick. Unfortunately, the game is so fast paced that deviating from the natural rhythm often frustrates fans.” That’s clear from a search of Minhaj’s name on Twitter. “I don’t know who Hasan Minhaj is but he’s being so painfully unfunny and cringe on Celebrity Jeopardy rn,” reads one tweet, while another goes, “Hasan Minhaj is definitely the most annoying person on the planet and I can’t believe I watched #CelebrityJeopardy this long before turning it off.”

Had to shut it off. He is insanely annoying and insulting the memory of Alex Trebek — Joanne (@joanne7926) October 31, 2022

i didn't know who Hasan Minhaj was before Celebrity Jeopardy last night but i really really really dont like him. he tried waaay too hard to be funny and threw off the pacing of the entire episode. just play the game dude. — B (@WhiteSoxGolfer) October 31, 2022

Is Hasan Minhaj on cocaine? What the fuck is going on with celebrity jeopardy — Sashenka (@SashenkaKun) October 31, 2022

Just turned off Celebrity @Jeopardy I have never seen a more grating human being in my life. @hasanminhaj Holy Christ!!! — Rocketdan (@Rocketdan7) October 31, 2022

Some people were fans, however.

ok not usually a fan of hammy celebs on celebrity jeopardy but hasan minhaj staring creepily into the audience made me chuckle — penumbra snook || HALLOWEEN ENDS DEFENSE FUND 🎃 (@seaweedpenumbra) October 31, 2022

Minhaj has “no regrets” for his playing-to-the-camera enthusiasm, nor should he. For one thing, it’s Celebrity Jeopardy!. It’s supposed to be silly. Also, even though the comedian finished with zero dollars, he still raised $30,000 for the International Rescue Committee, which assists those who were affected by the floods in Pakistan.

