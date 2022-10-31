hasan
jeopardy productions
TV

Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Annoying’ Enthusiasm On ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Did Not Go Over Well With Some Fans Of The Show



Jeopardy!‘s primetime spinoff, Celebrity Jeopardy!, continued on Sunday with contestants Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), and Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj). Only Wheaton advanced to the next round, but it’s Minhaj who’s getting most of the attention on social media.

As noted by Yahoo! Entertainment, “in an attempt to bring levity to the game, Hasan often mugged into the camera and answered clues with comedic schtick. Unfortunately, the game is so fast paced that deviating from the natural rhythm often frustrates fans.” That’s clear from a search of Minhaj’s name on Twitter. “I don’t know who Hasan Minhaj is but he’s being so painfully unfunny and cringe on Celebrity Jeopardy rn,” reads one tweet, while another goes, “Hasan Minhaj is definitely the most annoying person on the planet and I can’t believe I watched #CelebrityJeopardy this long before turning it off.”

Some people were fans, however.

Minhaj has “no regrets” for his playing-to-the-camera enthusiasm, nor should he. For one thing, it’s Celebrity Jeopardy!. It’s supposed to be silly. Also, even though the comedian finished with zero dollars, he still raised $30,000 for the International Rescue Committee, which assists those who were affected by the floods in Pakistan.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)

