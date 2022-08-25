The Trailer For Season 3 Of ‘Central Park’ Looks Absolutely Delightful

In the wake of animated shows getting slashed and booted by Warner Bros. Discovery, at least one good thing is staying on our screens. Apple TV+’s Central Park is singing its way into a third season that continues a streak of delightful delightfulness.

The show, which features the Central Park-dwelling Tillerman–Hunter family and a lot of original songs, hits the streaming service September 9th. There’s also a major change in the cast. Kristen Bell is back, but not in her original role as Molly, the biracial budding comic book artist. The dilemma there speaks for itself, and Bell has been replaced by Broadway and Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver-Lampman. Instead, Bell will play Paige’s (Kathryn Hahn) sister Abby.

The rest of the core cast is back, too. Leslie Odom, Jr., Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci will be joined by a slew of excellent guest stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more.

They’ll either singing about the splendor of Central Park or about wanting to pave over it and replace it with condominiums. The Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated promises over 40 new songs this season as well as Richardson’s interim mayor not knowing what a hot dog is.