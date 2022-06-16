We’re Getting A ‘Bound’ Cast Reunion In ‘Chucky’ Season 2

Corky and Violet are hooking up again. After dropping multiple references to the neo-noir classic and Wachowski debut Bound in the first season of Chucky, creator Don Mancini is bringing its cast together to join the haunted doll. Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano are joining the cast alongside Jennifer Tilly, who plays a fictionalized version of herself as well as Tiffany Valentine on the SyFy horror show. In Bound, Tilly played the mol to mafia man Caesar (Pantoliano) before falling in lust with a handywoman in the apartment next door played by Gershon. Things get hot, they decide to rip off the mob, and some bloodshed and bondage ensues.

There will probably be a little more bloodshed when they get together for Chucky, although the tone is more tongue-in-cheek than the hardboiled crime caper. If that weren’t enough, Meg Tilly is coming out of a mini-retirement to join the cast, marking the first time that the Tilly sisters have worked together. They’ve had notably different careers, but both have done incredible work in the world of gore, with Meg dipping her toe in it and Jennifer diving headfirst.

Tony Nappo (Saw 2) and Sutton Stracke (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) are also joining the cast. Now the only thing left to see is how meta the jokes get when Gershon and Tilly are in the same scenes.

(via SyFy on Twitter)