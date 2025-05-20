The third rock from the sun doesn’t know what’s about to hit it. FX’s Alien: Earth, a prequel series that takes place in 2120, is about to reveal what would happen if a Xenomorph crash landed on our planet.
Actually, the terror will extend beyond Xeno. A recent FX teaser clip revealed five species collected by Weyland-Yutani’s USCSS Maginot, which will be explored by tactical soldiers and a young woman, Wendy (Sydney Chandler), who encounter terrifying life forms that will unleash hell out in the open. That’s a stark contrast to the claustrophobic confines of the Alien movies, where nobody could be heard screaming, but at least those Xenomorphs couldn’t travel far. Now? All bets are off for containing the destruction and spreading of alien eggs. Those who are devoted to the franchise will surely want to know when this will happen on streaming devices near you.
Does Alien: Earth Have A Release Date Yet?
Tuesday, August 12. On that day, two episodes will drop via Hulu, FX, and (internationally) Disney+ at 8:00 p.m. EST. From there, weekly episodes will round out an eight-episode season.
Showrunner Noah Hawley (Fargo) knows how to take franchises to new heights, and FX has provided an extended synopsis:
When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series ‘Alien: Earth.’ As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.
Prepare for the so-called “perfect organism” like you’ve never seen it before.