Does ‘Alien: Earth’ Have A Release Date Yet?

The third rock from the sun doesn’t know what’s about to hit it. FX’s Alien: Earth, a prequel series that takes place in 2120, is about to reveal what would happen if a Xenomorph crash landed on our planet.

Actually, the terror will extend beyond Xeno. A recent FX teaser clip revealed five species collected by Weyland-Yutani’s USCSS Maginot, which will be explored by tactical soldiers and a young woman, Wendy (Sydney Chandler), who encounter terrifying life forms that will unleash hell out in the open. That’s a stark contrast to the claustrophobic confines of the Alien movies, where nobody could be heard screaming, but at least those Xenomorphs couldn’t travel far. Now? All bets are off for containing the destruction and spreading of alien eggs. Those who are devoted to the franchise will surely want to know when this will happen on streaming devices near you.