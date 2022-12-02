A clip from The Drew Barrymore Show had people on Twitter losing their minds thanks to a dramatic reveal that had host Drew Barrymore completely floored by what she was hearing. In the clip, which is from Wednesday’s “Drew’s News” segment, Barrymore and co-host Ross Matthews asked audience members what they would do if their friends didn’t like their romantic partner. It’s a slightly touchy subject, but things went off the rail when one couple was picked to give their response.

After the man shared his opinion that you “have to be honest and also not ruin everything,” his partner took the mic and said that he had “ruined everything.” That’s when things got very, very awkward.

Via Huffpost:

The woman then told Barrymore that he had just spoiled her attempt to propose to him while they were on the Brooklyn Bridge. “He said to me, ‘Oh, no, it’s embarrassing. Get up,’” said the woman, who left Barrymore and the audience in shock.

Saying Barrymore was in shock is an understatement. The actress was visibly floored and couldn’t believe what was happening. This dude was getting sandbagged on television, and frankly, it looked like he had it coming. Even worse, an exasperated Barrymore looked at the couple and asked the question on everyone’s mind, “So now what?” Unfortunately, that’s where the video ended, but it did an extra dose of drama that sent the viral clip bouncing around Twitter.

However, a helpful Twitter user jumped into the replies with the rest of the segment, which did have a happy ending. Apparently, the sandbagged doofus was caught off guard by the proposal because he already had proposal plans of his own to propose on the trip, just not that day. Of course, it’s up for debate whether he should’ve rolled with it and said “yes,” but that’s for their marriage counselor to cash in on for years to come.

Y'all thank GOD there is a happy ending 🙏🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/VGLov7Lq6q — Priyant 👨🏾‍🚀 (@Priyant1987) December 1, 2022

