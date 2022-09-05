Spoilers for House of the Dragon will be found below.

House of the Dragon rained “dracarys” upon the Crabfeeder this week. That’s one of only several subplots going on, of course, but it was a hell of an opener. And even though several actors (and a co-showrunner) will soon depart the show, the prequel’s enthusiasts will find comfort in this fact: Matt Smith shall continue as Prince Daemon Targaryen. Smith blazed into view in this week’s opening scene on the Stepstones. He soared through a warscape and looked badass on his equally badass dragon, Caraxes.

That is to say: Daemon looks badass, at least, while doing this business. Two years ago forged an alliance with the equally salty Corlys Velaryon, and they’re waging war on the Crabfeeder without the throne’s authorization, and quite frankly, people love to see it. This is the case even though the war is not going too well, and Daemon is as foolhardy as they come on the battlefield. Yet while King Viserys I is at home and fretting over the identity of Princess Rhaenyra’s future husband (and whether Rhaenyra should be heir at all), Daemon is getting things done. He is, of course, still quite upset about Viserys declining to name him heir, but he appears to be the King of Hearts for House of the Dragon fans, who are thrilled to see he and Caraxes as a team.

Caraxes might not deliver the most optimal landings, although he did put a pour soul of his misery, so there’s that. Although the closing battle scene was arguably even better than the opening one (Seasmoke!), people tossed out early love for Caraxes.

“I am gonna feed you to your own crabs”- Daemon Targaryen is such a badass!!! #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/0EGXLqMIr1 — Seya (@shortyboy1789) September 5, 2022

O começo do episódio com #Caraxes tacando fogo em tudo, foi a gente que pediu sim.. eu amo o mundinho game of thrones #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/cWTmgnNH6m — apenas Rods. (@oisourodz) September 5, 2022

Why are we not talking about Daemon Targaryen on Caraxas. That was EPIC!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/1E1WlHqu0m — 🔥Dracarys!!🔥 (@WinifredAllen54) September 5, 2022

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.