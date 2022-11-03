House of the Dragon fans were able to settle on a favorite scene from season one without it turning into a Red Wedding-style incident. But there’s a heated debate currently brewing on the show’s Reddit page: who is the most “dislikable” character?

The user who asked the question, “Spicey-Bacon,” is apparently not a fan of Ser Criston Cole, as the image attached to the post is of the knight’s face four times. (It was a one-night stand, dude. Get over it.) But the top vote-getter, so to speak, is Larys Strong, a.k.a. “the creepy foot dude, I hate that snitch already especially for killing his family.” Even the OP had to agree, writing, “Yeah he is an extra special kind of f*cked up.”

It really is a two-person race between Criston and Larys.

Props to [Criston Cole actor] Fabien Frankel – who seems like a decent guy in real life – for perfectly capturing incel energy. Dude’s only one rejection between “Every woman is an image of The Mother,” and “Spoiled c*nt.”

Larys Strong to me is the most dislikable character. Dude burned his own father and brother alive for some feet pics.

Spot on, crispy gives me such bad vibes – we all know that certain type of guy who immediately turns on you at the slightest rejection “Hey wanna come over” Hey sorry I have plans “Fine you’re ugly anyway” INFURIATING

Larys Strong. The dude is creepy af and just a complete snake in everyway. Him murdering his own father and brother(who were among my favorite side characters) should speak for itself. Especially since he and Harwin seemed to get along and everything. But he dosen’t give af about anyone. The dude also just has such a punchable face.

The only other contender: Otto Hightower for being the “single sneaky mf [who] planned and caused the whole end of targaryen dynasty, why he was just hell bent on getting the Iron Throne, Crispin was too dumb to even think about such sinister plots, all he cared for a rejection and personal vendettas against rhaneyra, and love for alicent,” a reply reads.

They make a good argument… but yeah, it’s Cristin. Even he agrees.

