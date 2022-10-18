criston cole
hbo
TV

The Actor Who Plays Criston Cole On ‘House Of The Dragon’ Shared A Hilarious Meme About How Much Everyone Hates Him

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

House of the Dragon himbo Criston Cole is the least chill character on TV (it was a one-night stand — get over it, bro), but the actor who plays him has a good sense of humor about how much everyone hates him. In an Instagram Story, Fabien Frankel shared a meme that reads “this man is the nastiest skank bitch I’ve ever met. DO NOT TRUST HIM. He is a fugly slut,” along with a photo of the vengeful knight. The House of the Dragon fan who created the meme put it best: “The actor seems like a great person and has been absolutely nailing the role haha. Dislike the character, but respect the actor.”

Frankel also recently spoke to the New York Times, where he was asked if Criston is still in love with Rhaenyra. “First love is first love. I think everyone will always love the person that they fell in love with for the first time,” he said. “From the first time you hear a beautiful piece of music, you’ll always love it, even if you’ve heard it a hundred times, because you remember that first time you heard it. So yeah, he will always love Rhaenyra.” It would be a romantic sentiment — if Criston wasn’t a murderous creep.

The House of the Dragon season finale is this Sunday, October 23.

(Via the New York Times)

Listen To This
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×