House of the Dragon himbo Criston Cole is the least chill character on TV (it was a one-night stand — get over it, bro), but the actor who plays him has a good sense of humor about how much everyone hates him. In an Instagram Story, Fabien Frankel shared a meme that reads “this man is the nastiest skank bitch I’ve ever met. DO NOT TRUST HIM. He is a fugly slut,” along with a photo of the vengeful knight. The House of the Dragon fan who created the meme put it best: “The actor seems like a great person and has been absolutely nailing the role haha. Dislike the character, but respect the actor.”

Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole actor) just posted this on his insta story 💀 pic.twitter.com/t863a1T7bA — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 18, 2022

Frankel also recently spoke to the New York Times, where he was asked if Criston is still in love with Rhaenyra. “First love is first love. I think everyone will always love the person that they fell in love with for the first time,” he said. “From the first time you hear a beautiful piece of music, you’ll always love it, even if you’ve heard it a hundred times, because you remember that first time you heard it. So yeah, he will always love Rhaenyra.” It would be a romantic sentiment — if Criston wasn’t a murderous creep.

The House of the Dragon season finale is this Sunday, October 23.

