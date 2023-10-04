‘Jeopardy!’ Won’t Be Back To Normal Until The End Of The Year

This syndicated game show has been using recycled clues and contestants due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

If your answer in the form of a question is “what is Jeopardy!?”, congratulations you won [frantically looks around the room for a prize] a half-eaten bag of Oreo Minis. But wait, there’s even more good news.

TVLine reports that Jeopardy! writers have returned to work following an agreement being reached between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The show will return to “normal,” with new clues and new contestants, before the end of the year.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 19 (or the week of Jan. 1, if the show chooses to fill 2023’s remaining days with reruns), the season 39 “postseason” — which, pre-strike, was intended to kick off season 40 — will begin. At that point, viewers will see new WGA-written clues, essentially returning the show to normal. (Reminder: The postseason is comprised of season 39 Second Chance, season 39 Champions Wildcard, and the Tournament of Champions.)

In other Jeopardy! news, super-champ Amy Schneider weighed in on the Ken Jennings vs. Mayim Bialik debate. “I only had Ken as a host, so to some extent, I can’t judge exactly, but I loved Ken as a host,” she told TV Insider. “I think that it’s so comforting as a contestant to know that he has been where you are, and I think he has a real feel for the flow of the game.” I’m sorry, but the correct answer is: Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek.

(Via TVLine)