We here at Uproxx are big proponents of banning cable news from waiting rooms in favor of Food Network or HGTV programming, especially if Guy Fieri is involved, and game shows. Mechanics and doctors are, I assume, the only reason the Game Show Network still exists, but not every game show is a winner. Chain Reaction? People Puzzler? America Says? Let’s stick to the classics, folks. Pluto TV just made that easier.

Vulture reports that the streaming service has struck a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to play episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune all day, every day. Each show will get its own channel on Pluto TV, beginning August 1.

Pluto plans to use Jeopardy! and Wheel as anchors for a significant expansion and consolidation of game-show content on the platform. Starting today, the ad-supported streamer will move its existing buzzer-beater channels (Buzzr, Game Show Central, vintage The Price Is Right, The Barker Years) out of the entertainment category and into a new game-show hub.

Pluto TV already has channels dedicated to Mystery Science Theater 3000, endearingly low-budget movie factory The Asylum, and TV Land sitcoms, among literally hundreds of other options. But is it asking too much for a dedicated Supermarket Sweep channel? Never mind, it already exists.

