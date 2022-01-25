Former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey is looking to toss out his $31 million judgment he owes to the show’s producer, MRC. Spacey played Frank Underwood on the hit Netflix series before he was fired due to a number of sexual assault allegations from young men, including then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp. The allegations caused MRC to investigate and eventually terminate all of his acting and producing contracts in 2017.

The company then argues that Spacey owed them millions in lost profits after his misconduct forced them to cut the season short and then remove him from season six. Spacey, unsurprisingly, does not want to pay and is looking to toss the judgment.

According to the videotaped deposition from many House of Cards cast and crew, Spacey violated the MRC sexual harassment policy, which his lawyers have since denied. “The truth is that while Spacey participated in a pervasive on-set culture that was filled with sexual innuendoes, jokes, and innocent horseplay, he never sexually harassed anyone,” his team argued. They continued, “the few times Spacey was told that his conduct made someone feel uncomfortable or was in any way unwanted, he stopped.” Many other former co-stars have expressed their discomfort with Spacey’s actions.

Despite what Spacey’s lawyer may think, MRC claims they suffered over $30 million in lost profits, and are trying to get that money back. Lat year, Spacey cast in an Italian crime drama about an artist who is “wrongfully accused of sexual assault” which was filmed in Italy last year.