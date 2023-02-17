Whether he was hanging out with the Muppets, cameoing on New Girl, or serving pancakes following a game of basketball, Prince was as unpredictable as he was brilliant. He also knew how to plan a memorable date.

On Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Pushing Daisies actress Kristin Chenoweth revealed that she was once wooed by The Purple One.

Chenoweth didn’t believe it was Prince at first, understandably so, but she agreed to a date at Paisley Park once she confirmed that it wasn’t an elaborate prank. “I’m sweating bullets, I’m so nervous,” she recalled. “And here comes, ‘click, click, click, click.’ Prince’s heels, right? Comes in. He was like, ‘Hi.’ I was like, ‘I’d like to party like it’s 1999 and wear my raspberry beret.’” Prince was not amused (at least go with deep cuts, jeez), but things improved after dinner when they had a “great talk about life, love, faith.”

They made their way to his basement, where he showed her his display of 200 guitars. “He goes, ‘Pick one up. Play one.’ So I picked up this long, white-necked one. I turned it over and it was all scratched. I was like, ‘What happened?’ He goes, ‘Elvis’ belt.’”

Prince then brought Chenoweth to his theater, where “he played a video of Chenoweth performing that he said ‘inspired’ him,” according to Decider (I hope it was this). Prince told her, “What you do is what I like to do. And please never stop.” Chenoweth doesn’t divulge what happened the rest of the night — she doesn’t (sorry Prince) kiss and tell.

You can watch the clip below.

.@KChenoweth spills the tea on her unbelievable date with Prince. pic.twitter.com/3No1Umx4ZU — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) February 17, 2023

