The internet was a better place when it was 80 percent cat videos and local news bloopers. If you want to go back there — to when things were simpler and Mr. Beast meant Hank McCoy, not “the Kidz Bop version of Jigsaw” — you can, at least for one clip.

Earlier this week, Shelby Cassesse, a sports reporter for WPXI in Pittsburgh, shared footage of when she realized that her shirt was on inside out. “Nothing knocks you down a peg like realizing your shirt has been inside out the entire day. This was after an interview, a breaking news live shot and a full day of OTAs coverage. Great!” she wrote, along with the thumbs up emoji.

The exchange — which thankfully wasn’t a live shot — went like this:

Cassesse: “I have this shirt on inside out. All day.”

Cameraperson: “You have time if you want to go…”

Cassesse: I mean, you can’t really tell…”

Here’s the clip:

Nothing knocks you down a peg like realizing your shirt has been inside out the entire day. This was after an interview, a breaking news live shot and a full day of OTAs coverage. Great! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/aRyjks1zgA — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) May 29, 2024

In the replies, someone wrote, “Laughing at our minor mistakes is good for us and everyone else! Your credibility keeps growing!” to which Cassesse responded, “Nothing to do but laugh!” It’s a good mindset to have. Cassesse, who was reporting on the Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs at the time, must have laughed a lot covering the team’s quarterbacks last season.

(Via Awful Announcing)