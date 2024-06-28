Comedian Mo Welch has told a fair amount of dad jokes over the course of her career, though likely not the kind you’re thinking of.

The writer, director, and cartoonist has used her time at the mic to pick apart some painful details of her past, mining dark humor from her estranged relationship with her father for her audience’s benefit. But in her latest special, Dad Jokes, now streaming on 800 Pound Gorilla, she takes things a step further, hitting the road to track down that elusive parental figure while exploring how comedy has helped her cope with some of the more f*cked up memories of her childhood.

On paper, nothing about that really sounds funny, but Welch is able to interject enough wild anecdotes and ridiculous gas station quests — who knew finding a pair of “truck balls” would be so hard — to keep things light and the laughs coming.

Ahead of the special, UPROXX quizzed Welch on everything from her comedy inspo to her love of the WNBA.

What comedy special have you rewatched the most in your life?

If You Didn’t Want Me Then by Beth Stelling, because I directed it. I would’ve watched it 1,000 times anyway! I also love 100% Fresh by Adam Sandler. It’s so creative. I was really impressed that he seamlessly fit in multimedia elements without explaining it to the audience.

When did you know you were funny and that comedy was something you wanted to pursue?

I had my suspicions, but had to wait until college to get confirmation that I was funny. I took an improv class and immediately knew I wanted to do comedy forever, which didn’t make any sense, because I was terrible at improv.

What were you most nervous about when reuniting with your dad for the special?

Getting killed. I was hoping that I would be able to find my dad, reunite with him and have a relationship moving on. I don’t want to spoil anything, but I’m still alive.

The thing you love and the thing you hate most about being a comic?

I love driving home at night after a show. It’s when I feel my most romantic. Driving down Sunset while everyone in my house is asleep. I’m just thinking about my set and rewriting jokes as I drive. I KNOW THIS SOUNDS CRINGE, but it’s true. I also love that if I ever need to chat with someone, I just need to go to a comedy club and I’ll see a friend.