Netflix had its biggest show (Squid Game) and biggest movie (Red Notice) ever in 2021. And 2022 is off to a good start with Don’t Look Up breaking weekly viewership records (at least according to Netflix).

With great popularity comes a minor-but-insignificant price hikes for subscribers.

Netflix’s basic plan, which allows for streaming on one screen and no HD, has increased from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. The standard plan (two HD streams) went up by $1.50, to $15.49 per month, while the premium plan (four streams, Ultra HD available) will now set you back $19.99 per month, two bucks more than the previous cost.

A notice on Netflix’s customer-support site says the new prices apply to new members and will gradually take effect for all current members. “Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan,” the message says.

This is Netflix’s first price increase since October 2020, and third in three years. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options,” a spokesperson for the streaming service said. “As always, we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

If you ask me, Netflix, I think you should leave… your prices where they were.

(Via Variety)