Paul Giamatti is one of the best actors of his generation, but what makes him everyone’s favorite actor is how he’s seemingly up for anything. Look like a Smurf in a movie where he’s second billed behind Frankie Muniz? Sure. Play a character named Pig Vomit? You bet. Demand to be an ape, not a human, in Tim Burton’s otherwise-awful Planet of the Apes remake? Sure thing.

For his next curveball, Giamatti, who was up for Best Actor at the Oscars earlier this year, will star in a Hostel television show. Yes, a series based on Eli Roth‘s so-called “torture porn” movie about a bunch of American tourists who travel to Slovakia expecting heaven but instead find themselves in hell.

Keep ’em guessing, Paul.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Giamatti “has closed a deal to star in a Hostel TV series with the franchise’s Eli Roth, Chris Briggs, and Mike Fleiss all returning for the project from Fifth Season, the studio behind Apple’s Severance.” The series is described as a “modern adaptation” and an “elevated thriller” that’s also a “reinvention” of 2005’s Hostel (which I left high school early to see with my friends on opening day, for some reason) and its two sequels, 2007’s Hostel: Part II and 2011’s Hostel: Part III.

No network or streamer is attached yet. Now’s your chance, Shudder.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)