WARNING: Spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones below.

The Righteous Gemstones dropped its season finale on Sunday night, and in the process, finally revealed the answer to one of Season 2’s biggest mysteries: Who are the Cycle Ninjas working for? Just as Brian Grubb predicted in his weekly Halo Report — somebody get this guy solving murders — the cycle gang were, in fact, working for Lyle Lisson (Eric Andre). Not only that, but Lisson was also responsible for the murder of snooping journalist Thaniel Block (Jason Schwartzman) and not Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) as his own children suspected.

The finale also saw the Gemstones come together after being at each other’s throats all season (a recurring theme with this family), and Baby Billy Freeman finally did right by Tiffany and returned after initially abandoning her while she was pregnant with his child. Naturally, this return was followed by the birth of said child who came into this world just like his mother: as a toilet baby.

Unfortunately, all of this was going down at the groundbreaking of the Lisson’s Christian resort where things quickly went south as the Gemstones learned that Lissons tried to have them killed. After a confrontation on the beach that left B.J. with a nasty bullet wound, but more accepted into the family than ever, the Lissons managed to escape, but not for long. Armed with a neon-colored assassin gang of their own, they were tracked down by Martin in Alaska, where the couple was taken out in an amazing and hilarious homage to Young Guns.

With the Lissons out of the picture, the Gemstones now have full control of the Florida resort, and things couldn’t be going better for their filthy rich religious empire. For now.

As for how the finale went over with fans, they freaking loved it. There were also some bold claims that it was season closer was better than the Euphoria finale, but we’re not taking sides on that hot topic. You can see some of the reactions below:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is available for streaming on HBO Max.

