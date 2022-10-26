In this, the season of surprising resurrections that might try to eat your brains, Seth Rogen has confirmed that an 8-episode series spin-off of Sausage Party is coming to Prime Video via Annapurna Pictures.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party,” Rogen and producing partner Evan Goldberg said in a statement. “But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

That Foodtopia tag sounds like a riff on Zootopia, which opens the door to far too many soul-shakingingly vulgar possibilities that the mind reels.

Beyond Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton are coming back for the series along with newcomers-to-this-sexy-comic-food-world Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.

The 2016 film featured anthropomorphic food learning that their idyllic post-grocery life is actually a horrorscape of human appetites. It is perhaps the strangest film to ever make over $100 million at the box office, so a new series will have to get even stranger if it wants to impress.

